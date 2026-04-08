PFL moving full steam ahead in Africa despite UFC's trepidation

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While the UFC tentatively flirts with the idea of holding an event in Africa with trepidation, the PFL is moving full speed ahead into its second year, armed with lessons from the first and a conviction that MMA can become a sport of the people across the continent.

PFL Africa heads to Pretoria's SunBet Arena on Friday, kicking off the season in South Africa again after last year's events in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali and Cotonou.

If the UFC is adopting a risk-averse approach in Africa, the PFL is at the opposite end of the spectrum. PFL Africa 4 at the Sofitel Dome in Cotonou, Benin, saw Africa's champions crowned in December. Less than two weeks prior, there had been a failed coup attempt on the country's president, Patrice Talon, in the same city.

"The finals in Benin happened two weeks after the attempted coup, but we showed resolve and our partners showed resolve across the board and we were able to deliver fun in a kinetic final [event] to top off the year," PFL Africa GM Elias Schulze told ESPN.

Reflecting on the other two countries which hosted the other three PFL events in 2025 between them, Schulze said: "South Africa arguably is the heart of MMA on the continent, and so [there was] extraordinary fan engagement in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Of course, now, we're coming back to Pretoria at the SunBet Arena on April 10 and we're excited to re-engage the fan base there.

"Kigali [was chosen because of the] BK Arena, just the hosting abilities of [Rwanda and] the ease of doing business. The excitement of the fans was relatively new to them, as it is across not so much South Africa, but other markets, and they really showed up. Folks came in and we were able to deliver a smash of a show in the best of ways."

PFL Africa GM Elias Schulze. PFL

The unusual choice of Benin as a host for the continental finale was motivated, as per Schulze, by the tremendous potential the PFL sees in West Africa.

"For us, it's also important to represent the very important Francophone parts of Africa, which also have a fantastic MMA tradition - [Cameroonian former UFC champion] Francis Ngannou being from that region (West Africa) as well.

"Benin represents one of the cultural heartbeats of French-speaking Africa and they were a fantastic partner.

"I think in terms of lessons, if we can get to fans earlier, [then all] the better. I was just brought on board in March [2025]. Now, we're trying to have a little bit more of a runway in terms of events in terms of announcing it."

Schulze did not confirm further venues for 2026, but hinted that the league was eager to return to West Africa, with an announcement expected in the near future.

Tickets for the Pretoria event have been advertised from R199 upwards. According to Schulze, the PFL is eager to maintain accessibility as a benchmark of its brand in Africa. This is particularly notable given that UFC middleweight star Dricus du Plessis and South African Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie have identified the UFC's usual high ticket prices as an obstacle to an event in Africa.

Nkosi Ndebele will contest Friday's main event vs. Michele Clemente. PFL

Ngannou has left the PFL after playing a role in designing its original vision for Africa following his defection from the UFC. However, the South African fighter who Ngannou crowned by wrapping the inaugural PFL Africa bantamweight belt around him, Nkosi 'King' Ndebele, will take on Italy's Michele 'The Arrow' Clemente in the main event at SunBet Arena on Friday.

Another South African fighter, Justin Clarke, will face Senegal's Abdoulaye Kane in the heavyweight division in the co-main event. Fellow home hero Peace Nguphane is scheduled to face Benin's Yabna N'Tchala in the welterweight division, while there will also be an all-South African bantamweight bout between Asiashu Tshitamba and Shannon van Tonder.

Nigeria, too, are heavily represented on the fight card. Juliet Ukah will take on compatriot Jane Osigwe in a women's strawweight fight. In a men's fight, Kunle Lawal will face DR Congo's Eliezer Kubanza in the welterweight division.

DR Congo also have two of their own facing off in a featherweight fight as Jean-Jacques Lubaya takes on Shadrack Yemba.

Full fight card

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente (men's bantamweight - main event)

Justin Clarke vs. Abdoulaye Kane (men's heavyweight - co-main event)

Yabna N'Tchala vs. Peace Nguphane (men's welterweight)

Shido Boris Esperança vs. Emilios Dassi (men's welterweight)

Eliezer Kubanza vs. Kunle Lawal (men's welterweight)

Juliet Ukah vs. Jane Osigwe (women's strawweight)

Abdelrahman Mohammad vs. David Samuel (men's welterweight)

Abdul Razac Sankara vs. Áureo Cruz (men's lightweight)

Jean-Jacques Lubaya vs. Shadrack Yemba (men's featherweight)

Shannon van Tonder vs. Asiashu Tshitamba (men's bantamweight)

Felista Mugo vs. Annet Kiza (women's strawweight)