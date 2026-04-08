Africa at the FIFA World Cup - One team becomes 10, participation becomes presence

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni speaks about whether Lionel Messi will play at the World Cup. (1:02)

Scaloni: Messi hasn't decided whether he will play at World Cup (1:02)

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For decades, Africa lived on the edges of footballing maps, faintly sketched, but it's a paradigm that has shifted with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and 10 confirmed qualifiers for the grandest show on earth.

Now, 10 invitations for the world's most watched ritual, 10 voices where once there was one, then two, then five. Lines are being redrawn. Not cleanly, not definitively, but undeniably.

On one hand, it's administrative, bureaucratic. The signature of a man in Zurich, a decision taken in a room with glass walls and filtered air.

On the other hand, it's history. Numbers are never only numbers.

To understand 10, you have to begin with one.

Africa's first World Cup

In 1934, Egypt travelled across the Mediterranean to Italy as the representatives of a continent that had not yet been permitted to consistently speak for itself.

The majority of Africa was still carved into colonial parcels, partitioned and divided, borders drawn in European ink, the names of famous men and bygone queens.

In Naples, Egypt played Hungary and lost 4-2. Abdelrahman Fawzy scored twice, and should have had a third -- Egyptian sources insist -- only to have his hat-trick denied by an offside spotted only by the referee.

Egypt had been eliminated, and Africa's relationship with the World Cup had begun -- as it would continue -- amidst a cloud of injustice.

For the next four decades, Africa was absent, the continent's presence was intermittent, compromised, conditional. There were tournaments where its teams had to qualify through Europe or Asia, geography remodelled to fit FIFA's vision.

In the 60s, independence swept across the continent like insistent harmattan winds, carrying dust across borders that maps could not contain.

Anthems were composed, sovereignty reigned... and FIFA derisorily offered Africa half a World Cup place.

The continent, summoned by CAF president Abdel Aziz Moustafa, withdrew in protest, in a decision that reflected its intensifying emotional current.

The FIFA World Cup in 1934 was played in Italy, and it was the first time, and for decades afterwards the only time, an African team, Egypt, appeared at the showpiece event. OFF / AFP via Getty Images

The 1970s onwards

Football mirrored Africa's political autonomy in this world of nation states. As flags changed, so did expectations.

By 1970, Africa was granted one guaranteed place. Morocco travelled to Mexico and held Bulgaria in Leon, having only lost late to Gerd Muller and West Germany seven days before. They headed home, but had been competitors, not just visitors.

In 1974, a fine Zaire team (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) were humbled at the tournament, and already, increasingly, the skepticism around the continent's teams was taking root, and gathering echoes.

Those defeats were seized upon, magnified, and fuelled familiar refrains: African teams were athletic, physical, but not tactical. They were passionate, but undisciplined, unpredictable, unreliable.

This reputation travelled with teams and players, discussed in centres that still viewed Africa as a periphery, a place of raw material, of minerals, of labour, players exported, talent extracted, qualities exoticised, racially framed.

Larbi Ben Barek was the 'La Perle Noire', Eusebio was 'A Perola Negra', Salif Keita 'the Black Panther', Roger Milla 'the African sorcerer' etcetera.

The continent's players weren't just named but renamed, pearls, panthers, bulls, flashes in the darkness, figures of beauty and of danger, each nickname an attempt to make brilliance legible to a public that still saw Africa and its diaspora as some novel 'other'.

Cameroon striker Roger Milla walks the ball into the empty net to score the winning goal after dispossessing Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita (l) of the ball mid pitch during the match between Cameroon and Colombia on June 23, in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

But on the field, the story was not static.

In 1982, Algeria defeated West Germany, requiring a familiar ungentlemanly gentleman's agreement between the Germans and Austria in their final group game to ensure both went through and Les Fennecs were eliminated.

This injustice -- the 'Disgrace of Gijon' -- led to a FIFA rule change, but it did little to help an Algeria of Rabah Madjer, Lakhdar Belloumi and Salah Assad... falling at the first hurdle.

In 1990, Cameroon arrived at Italy -- 64 years after Egypt's first attempt -- and defeated Argentina. The ageing, dancing, irreverent talisman of Roger Milla invited inevitable stereotyping but the world couldn't help but take notice as the Indomitable Lions became the first African team to reach the knockouts, before falling to England in the quarterfinals.

Amusement, attention... respect?

Pele's prediction that an African team would win the World Cup by the year 2000 is oft-trotted out as a stick to beat CAF representatives at the top table, and while he was wrong with his timing, he was right with his direction. O Rei was sensing a movement.

The decades following Milla's heroics were years of expansion; diasporas connected continents, European academies filled with African talent, players starred for the world's biggest clubs, George Weah won a Ballon d'Or, but still, national teams were treated as guests at the feast.

Three qualifiers in 1994, where Nigeria dazzled. Five in 2002, where Senegal defeated reigning champions France. Six in 2010, where justice gave Ghana a last-minute penalty to reach the semis after Luis Suárez's handball, only for fate to send Asamoah Gyan's spotkick against the crossbar.

Each tournament produced a moment, a near breakthrough, but perhaps not the sustained presence that commands structural respect.

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored in the 55th minute against Mexico at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Barring the 2010 World Cup, hosted by South Africa (which Wayne Rooney recently called the 'worst' World Cup), affording Africa a sixth spot at the tournament, five became the accepted number, as if the continent had reached its ceiling.

Five slots for 54 countries. Europe, by comparison, sent more than double. An imbalance explained by meritocracy, a question that touched the heart of the World Cup's identity -- what is this tournament meant to be?

While decisions around allocation, format and revenue distribution have historically favoured those who already possess influence, FIFA presidents have increasingly recognised the power of harnessing the support of the world's smaller, less visible federations. Minor players perhaps, but equal voters in this democratic structure nonetheless.

And so to 2026 and 10 teams

An expansion to a 48-team World Cup certainly has its critics, but it has afforded more space, and thus, more allocation for African teams.

With nine spots guaranteed, and a 10th secured by the DRC's victory over Jamaica in last week's FIFA Inter-confederation playoffs, Africa now contributes 20.8 percent of all teams at this year's tournament.

In Qatar, it was 15.6 percent, the last time the World Cup was in the States, it was 12.5 percent of the field.

Given that CAF contributes 54 of the 211 FIFA member associations -- 25.5 percent -- an argument could be made that the allocation hasn't yet gone far enough, although the hierarchy, ostensibly at least, is recalibrating.

While 10 representatives corrects an imbalance, critics will maintain that World Cup expansion dilutes quality and shifts tension. Should the tournament be exclusive rather than inclusive? Will more teams lead to more uneven matches, less pure sporting drama?

Morocco's players throw Morocco's coach Walid Regragui into the air as they celebrate qualifying to the next round after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final. Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

Africa is not alone in this, but it's nothing new either. North Korea were ranked outside the world's top 100 when they conceded 12 across three group games in 2010.

Merit doesn't exist in a vacuum however. It exists within uneven structures of funding, of access, of infrastructure.

In 2022, Morocco's run to the semifinal in Qatar also influenced global perceptions of the African game.

They reached the final four not as a surprise package or a novelty act, but as a disciplined, tactically sophisticated team, defeating Belgium, Spain and Portugal before finally being eclipsed by France. They didn't play like gate-crashers, they played like contenders.

Those images travelled beyond sport. Moroccans draped in their national flag, a takeover on the Champs-Élysées, moments of quiet symbolism, their others sat in the stands, stood on the pitch, a run that resonated across the Arab world, and across Africa.

For the first time, an African team had crossed the quarterfinal barrier, a previous glass ceiling imagined into permanence and their smashed definitively.

Morocco are indicative and unique. Their performance was the culmination of decades of incremental progress, structural investment, accumulated experience, a recruitment drive across the diaspora.

It dismantled the argument that African teams could entertain but never endure. Now, the field of 10 at the World Cup must prove that those same strategic shifts have been taking place elsewhere, and that fruits are to be harvested.

It's a story no longer about occasional breakthroughs but about presence. Now there's a continental chorus at the top table, not an isolated voice.

Different styles, different regions, different footballing philosophies, all converging in two months' time. Presence, rather than mere participation.