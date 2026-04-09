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          Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, Arundhati win gold in Asian Boxing; Sindhu suffers loss in Asia C'ships; Candidates continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 9

          File pic of Minakshi. BFI
          • ESPN staffApr 9, 2026, 08:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 9, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 10.

          • Badminton: Sindhu takes on second seed Wang Zhi Yi among the second round matches at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.

          • Tennis: India play Indonesia in their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tie in New Delhi.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships will see eight Indians in finals over the next two days.

          • Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

          • Football: ISL returns with a new matchweek, with leaders Mumbai City taking on Jamshedpur FC.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Wrestling: Nitesh wins silver in 97kg Greco Roman; Sachin, Prince add bronze at Asian Championship.

          • Badminton: Ayush, Unnati stun higher-ranked players; Sindhu survives scare; Lakshya out in first round of Asian Championships.

          • Chess: Vaishali beats Divya to go into joint-lead, Praggnanandhaa held to a draw.

          • Tennis: Vaishnavi, Sahaja power India to 3-0 sweep over NZ in Billie Jean King Cup.

          • Football: India beat Chinese Taipei but miss AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup knockout stage.

          • Athletics: Doha leg of Diamond League rescheduled to June 19.

          • Shooting: No Indian air pistol shooters reaches final at ISSF World Cup in Granada.

          • Hockey: India announces 24-member women's squad for Argentina tour.