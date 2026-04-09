Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, Arundhati win gold in Asian Boxing; Sindhu suffers loss in Asia C'ships; Candidates continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 9, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 10.
Badminton: Sindhu takes on second seed Wang Zhi Yi among the second round matches at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.
Tennis: India play Indonesia in their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tie in New Delhi.
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships will see eight Indians in finals over the next two days.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.
Football: ISL returns with a new matchweek, with leaders Mumbai City taking on Jamshedpur FC.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Nitesh wins silver in 97kg Greco Roman; Sachin, Prince add bronze at Asian Championship.
Badminton: Ayush, Unnati stun higher-ranked players; Sindhu survives scare; Lakshya out in first round of Asian Championships.
Chess: Vaishali beats Divya to go into joint-lead, Praggnanandhaa held to a draw.
Tennis: Vaishnavi, Sahaja power India to 3-0 sweep over NZ in Billie Jean King Cup.
Football: India beat Chinese Taipei but miss AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup knockout stage.
Athletics: Doha leg of Diamond League rescheduled to June 19.
Shooting: No Indian air pistol shooters reaches final at ISSF World Cup in Granada.
Hockey: India announces 24-member women's squad for Argentina tour.