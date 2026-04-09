Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

Kaizer Chiefs will host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday as they seek to consolidate third place in the Betway Premiership.
Chiefs were helped by the 2-2 draw on Monday between fourth-placed AmaZulu and fifth-placed Sekhukhune United.
TS Galaxy have their own battle to fight. The Rockets are 12th in the Premiership, but only three points behind eighth-placed Golden Arrows.
Adnan Beganović's side have demonstrated their cup prowess by making the final of this season's Nedbank Cup - a tournament which Galaxy won seven years ago as a second-tier side in a triumph they could repeat against Durban City. Qualification for another cup tournament - namely the MTN8 - is at stake in the final stretch of the Premiership season.
For Chiefs, third place would guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification regardless of what happens in the Nedbank Cup final and the rest of the Premiership campaign. If the winner of the Nedbank Cup finishes outside the top four in the league, then they take the remaining Confederation Cup spot.
The fourth-placed side in the Premiership will clinch continental football if a top four side wins the Nedbank Cup, and Durban City have an outside chance of finishing third or fourth, as they are currently sixth.
League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and fellow challengers Orlando Pirates have left their competition in the dust, all but securing the two CAF Champions League spots.
To at least get continental football of some sort is of paramount importance to Amakhosi.
Key details
Date: Sunday, April 12 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)
Venue: FNB Stadium
How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)
Team news
Inácio Miguel will return from suspension for this game, bolstering Kaizer Chiefs' options at centre-back. Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy started at the heart of the Glamour Boys' defence, with Rushwin Dortley still out with a long-term injury.
TS Galaxy will, in turn, welcome Patrick Fisher and Lentswe Motaung back from suspension themselves. However, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Junior Zindoga are suspended.
Expected lineups
Kaizer Chiefs
GK Bruce Bvuma
LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane
CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe
LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi
ST Wandile Duba
TS Galaxy
GK Eliezer Ira Tapé
LB Solomon Letsoenyo | CB Igor Salatiel | CB Kamogelo Mahlangu | RB Lentswe Motaung
CM Tshepo Kakora | CM Sphesihle Maduna
LW Mory Keita | AM Mpho Mvelase | RW Seluleko Mahlambi
Stats
Wandile Duba has scored in each of his last 2 games for Kaizer Chiefs.
Kaizer Chiefs' Lebo Maboe has picked up 3 consecutive Man of the Match awards.