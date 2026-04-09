Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Kaizer Chiefs will host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday as they seek to consolidate third place in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs were helped by the 2-2 draw on Monday between fourth-placed AmaZulu and fifth-placed Sekhukhune United.

TS Galaxy have their own battle to fight. The Rockets are 12th in the Premiership, but only three points behind eighth-placed Golden Arrows.

Adnan Beganović's side have demonstrated their cup prowess by making the final of this season's Nedbank Cup - a tournament which Galaxy won seven years ago as a second-tier side in a triumph they could repeat against Durban City. Qualification for another cup tournament - namely the MTN8 - is at stake in the final stretch of the Premiership season.

For Chiefs, third place would guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification regardless of what happens in the Nedbank Cup final and the rest of the Premiership campaign. If the winner of the Nedbank Cup finishes outside the top four in the league, then they take the remaining Confederation Cup spot.

The fourth-placed side in the Premiership will clinch continental football if a top four side wins the Nedbank Cup, and Durban City have an outside chance of finishing third or fourth, as they are currently sixth.

League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and fellow challengers Orlando Pirates have left their competition in the dust, all but securing the two CAF Champions League spots.

To at least get continental football of some sort is of paramount importance to Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs will have Inacio Miguel back from suspension when they face TS Galaxy in the South African Premiership. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Sunday, April 12 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Inácio Miguel will return from suspension for this game, bolstering Kaizer Chiefs' options at centre-back. Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy started at the heart of the Glamour Boys' defence, with Rushwin Dortley still out with a long-term injury.

TS Galaxy will, in turn, welcome Patrick Fisher and Lentswe Motaung back from suspension themselves. However, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Junior Zindoga are suspended.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Wandile Duba

TS Galaxy

GK Eliezer Ira Tapé

LB Solomon Letsoenyo | CB Igor Salatiel | CB Kamogelo Mahlangu | RB Lentswe Motaung

CM Tshepo Kakora | CM Sphesihle Maduna

LW Mory Keita | AM Mpho Mvelase | RW Seluleko Mahlambi

ST Victor Letsoalo

Stats

Wandile Duba has scored in each of his last 2 games for Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs' Lebo Maboe has picked up 3 consecutive Man of the Match awards.