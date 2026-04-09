Espérance de Tunis vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Sunday's CAF Champions League semi-final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Espérance de Tunis will see Miguel Cardoso visit his former team in Radès.

In all likelihood, it was Cardoso's home and away wins over Rhulani Mokwena's Sundowns in the 2023-24 semi-finals with Espérance which got him the head coaching job at Chloorkop.

Cardoso was on the winning side again when his Sundowns faced Espérance in last season's quarter-finals. This fixture therefore carries positive memories for the Portuguese tactician on either side of the dugout, but this competition carries two which are particularly painful.

In 2023-24, Cardoso's Espérance lost the Champions League final to Al Ahly. In 2024-25, his Sundowns beat Ahly in the semi-finals, but lost in the final to Pyramids FC.

Off the back of two straight defeats to Egyptian sides in Champions League finals, Cardoso may or may not be relieved to know - depending on how superstitious he is - that a Moroccan side lies in wait for the winner of Sundowns' clash with Espérance this time.

The other Champions League semi-final is an all-Moroccan affair between AS FAR and RS Berkane.

The second leg between Sundowns and Espérance will take place on April 18. Given that the away goals rule still applies in the CAF Champions League and Sundowns progressed to the final via this route last season, the Brazilians will know all too well the importance of coming home from Tunisia with something to their name.

Mamelodi Sundowns can give their fans reasons to smile with victory over Espérance de Tunis. Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Sunday, April 12 at 21:00 CAT (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade Olympique de Radès, Radès

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

Nuno Santos and Peter Shalulile are key injury doubts for Sundowns, but their tremendous strength in depth will come in handy. Shalulile has been a talisman for Sundowns in the CAF Champions League over the years, but Brayan León has taken on that mantle in recent months and faces strong competition for a starting berth from an in-form Iqraam Rayners.

Aubrey Modiba will miss the game through suspension after a red card in the quarter-final second leg against Stade Malien.

Expected lineups

Espérance de Tunis

GK Bechir Ben Saïd

LB Mohamed Ben Hamida | CB Hamza Jelassi | CB Mohamed Amine Tougai | RB Ibrahima Keita

CM Abdramane Konaté | CM Houssem Tka | CM Onuche Ogbelu

LW Jack Diarra | ST Florian Danho | RW Kouceila Boualia

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Divine Lunga | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Stats

Brayan León has 3 goals in 6 CAF Champions League appearances this season at a strike rate of a goal per 117 minutes.

Iqraam Rayners has 1 goal in 5 appearances at a goal per 269 minutes in the Champions League, but has a better overall strike rate this season than León in all competitions. Rayners has 15 goals in 28 appearances across the board at a goal per 115 minutes and León has scored 8 goals in 17 appearances at a goal every 116 minutes.