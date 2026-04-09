Superfans in the spotlight - Will Mama Joy and 'Lumumba' be at the FIFA World Cup?

Édouard Mendy says CAF officials need to get on the same level as African football. (1:55)

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Two of Africa's most famous football fans, DR Congo's Michel Nkuka "Lumumba" Mboladinga and South Africa's Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke are trending at the moment for wildly differing reasons.

Lumumba has reportedly earned a tacit endorsement from the Congo DR national team, who apparently asked for financial support for him to travel to the FIFA World Cup in Canada, the USA and Mexico.

Mama Joy, meanwhile, is clashing with South African Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who has refused to fund her trip. She also recently drew the ire of South Africa supporters for her poor performance in a Bafana Bafana-related quiz by former South African Premiership footballer and current content creator Michael Morton.

For better or worse, there are at least five fans of countries participating at this year's World Cup who have become de facto national symbols.

Without jumping to conclusions on whether or not they will be at the World Cup (June 11 - July 19), here are five of the most famous African fans you could expect to see.

Michel Nkuka "Lumumba" Mboladinga

Mboladinga shot to fame during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco for being an almost perfect doppelganger for iconic inaugural DR Congo prime minister Patrice Lumumba - from his outfits to his tirelessly maintained posture with the outstretched arm.

The DRC team have asked for Michel Mboladinga to attend the FIFA World Cup to cheer them on. AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Modern pan-Africanism is heavily rooted in Lumumba's ideas, as the African Union themselves have acknowledged. He also came into the spotlight at AFCON after Algeria's Mohamed Amoura mocked him by pretending to be a falling statue of Lumumba.

Mboladinga has drawn adoration from the people of DR Congo because he is a symbol of both entertainment and history. Lumumba had been instrumental in attaining independence from Belgium and heavily aligned with leaders and revolutionaries elsewhere on the continent, and the tributes paid to him at football matches by DR Congo's iconic fan bring this history within the grasp of a new generation.

Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke

Chauke rose to fame as a die hard supporter of Orlando Pirates and South African national teams across first football and then other sporting codes.

She has generally been adored by the South African public for the past two decades due to her vibrancy and attire. However, public opinion has split in recent years.

In 2021, she said that she was open to switching her club allegiance from Pirates to Royal AM - a club which later lost its Premier Soccer League license due to alleged misrepresentation of its financial affairs.

Two years later, the apparent use of public funds for her trip to the 2023 Rugby World Cup came under scrutiny. She still had her supporters, but her interview three years later with Morton did little to keep them onside.

McKenzie has taken a less favourable view of Chauke than previous ministers. It remains to be seen if Mama Joy will make it to the World Cup in any case, but if she does, she is bound to be a talking point regardless of who feels she should or should not be worthy of public attention and financial support.

Mama Joy is an iconic fan in South Africa, supporting many of the national teams, though it's been controversial when the government pays for her trips. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Noureddine "Dolmi" El Fellah

Dolmi told beIN SPORTS that his support for Morocco over the course of 48 years had taken him across five continents - Australia, Africa, Europe, Asia and America (whether North or South was unclear).

At the time of the interview, published in January ahead of Morocco's AFCON final clash with Senegal, he was 62 years old. In a country renowned for collectivism amongst club Ultras, Fellah stands out as a rare individual whose loyal support put a spotlight on him in his own right.

Mouhamed Saliou Ndiaye

Senegal superfan Ndiaye rose to fame - or notoriety, depending on how one views it - after he appeared to point a laser at Mohamed Salah during a decisive penalty shootout during 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

In fairness to Ndiaye, he was not alone in using lasers to his team's advantage during the tie between Egypt and Senegal, which the Lions of Teranga won on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw across two legs.

Egyptian fans had appeared to use them against Senegalese players in the first leg, with Senegalese fans responding in kind during the second.

Ndiaye became emblematic of this stunt, and Air Sénégal even announced he had been flown into Morocco during AFCON 2025.

Botha Msila

Another South African fan who has achieved celebrity status is Botha Msila, who was a famous supporter of Bloemfontein Celtic - a club which was forced to sell its Premiership status to the now also defunct Royal AM in 2021.

Msila achieved fame due to audaciously hitchhiking from Cape Town to Cairo to support Bafana Bafana at AFCON 2019. His journey was riddled with challenges, but won him hearts across the country.

Four years later, Msila hitchhiked from Bloemfontein to Cape Town for the 2023 Netball World Cup. Like Mama Joy, Msila also supported the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup later that year. Both reportedly received the support of the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture at the time.