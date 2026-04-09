Karim Benzema fires hat-trick to keep Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League title race

Steve Nicol says Liverpool will be thankful to be just two goals down heading into the second leg against PSG at Anfield. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Karim Benzema starred in his team's huge 6-0 victory against Al Kholood on Wednesday night, as Al Hilal look to keep pace with Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr with six gameweeks to go in the season.

Benzema chipped in with a hat-trick -- his second since his high-profile winter transfer from Al Ittihad and third overall this term -- and an assist as Simone Inzaghi's side ran riot at Kingdom Arena.

The 2023/24 champions remained very much in contention for a second trophy in three seasons. After stomping to their biggest margin of victory this campaign, second-placed Al Hilal cut the gap on leaders Al Nassr to two points, even if they've now played a game more.

Afterwards, with another match ball and another Man of the Match award secured, Benzema laid out the path to that championship crown.

"There were seven finals; now there are six finals left," said the Frenchman.

"Each game is very important, but it's better to look at what we do rather than at other teams.

"Many things can happen in football, and we will fight until the end."

Karim Benzema has scored three hat-tricks in this Saudi Pro League season, two of those for Al Hilal, whom he joined in February. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

The Real Madrid great was brought in February, in part, to help fire the capital club to the title. It's proving a shrewd decision: the treble lifted Benzema to eight goals and two assists in only six league appearances.

In all through 2025-26, he has 16 goals in 20 league matches.

"I feel good," Benzema said. "I'm always ready to help my teammates if I can score goals. But the work of the whole team today was important. And, so, we are well above [Al Kholood] in every respect.

"We were focused on the championship. The game is over; now we rest well because another game is coming."

While Al Hilal drew closer to Al Nassr, Al Ahli missed their opportunity to do so as well. Matthias Jaissle's men, who began the round in third but locked on 65 points with Al Hilal, drew 1-1 at Al Fayha on Wednesday night.

Ivan Toney opened the scoring in Al Majma'ah for his 27th RSL goal of the season to take him one clear of Julián Quiñones in the race of the golden boot.

However, Al Fayha equalised early in the second half through Jason as Al Ahli dropped points for the second time in three league games.