Karim Benzema hits hat-trick to keep Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League title race

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Karim Benzema starred in his team's huge 6-0 victory against Al Kholood on Wednesday night, as Al Hilal look to keep pace with Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr with six gameweeks to go in the season.

Benzema had a hat trick, his second since moving from Al Ittihad and third overall this term -- and an assist.

The 2023-2024 champions are contending for their second trophy in three seasons. This win for second-placed Al Hilal puts them to within two points of leaders Al Nassr.

Benzema earned the match ball and another Man of the Match award.

After the game he said:

"There were seven finals; now there are six finals left," Benzema told SPL media.

"Each game is very important, but it's better to look at what we do rather than at other teams.

"Many things can happen in football, and we will fight until the end."

Karim Benzema has scored three hat-tricks in this Saudi Pro League season, two of those for Al Hilal, whom he joined in February. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

The Real Madrid great joined the club in February in hopes of leading the club to a title.

Benzema now has eight goals and two assists in six league appearances.

In all through 2025-26, he has 16 goals in 20 league matches.

"I feel good," Benzema said. "I'm always ready to help my teammates if I can score goals. But the work of the whole team today was important. And, so, we are well above [Al Kholood] in every respect.

"We were focused on the championship. The game is over; now we rest well because another game is coming."

Al Hilal drew closer to Al Nassr in the standings, but Al Ahli missed their chance, playing Al Fayha to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Ivan Toney opened the scoring in Al Majma'ah for his 27th RSL goal of the season to take him one clear of Julián Quiñones in the race of the golden boot.

Al Fayha evened the match early in the second half after Jason scored.