Ayush Shetty vs Jonatan Christie in Badminton Asia C'ship QF; Medal chances for India at boxing, wrestling Asian C'ships Indian Sports LIVE, April 10

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 10, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 11.

Football: It's a double header in ISL as NorthEast United face SC Delhi at 5pm, and FC Goa face Odisha FC at 7:30pm.

Badminton : Ayush Shetty plays Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinal of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.

Tennis : India take on Mongolia in their Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at New Delhi.

Shooting : The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships will see two Indians in the men's finals.

Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

What happened yesterday?