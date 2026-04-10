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          Ayush Shetty vs Jonatan Christie in Badminton Asia C'ship QF; Medal chances for India at boxing, wrestling Asian C'ships Indian Sports LIVE, April 10

          Ayush Shetty Shi Tang / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 10, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 11.

          • Football: It's a double header in ISL as NorthEast United face SC Delhi at 5pm, and FC Goa face Odisha FC at 7:30pm.

          • Badminton: Ayush Shetty plays Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinal of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.

          • Tennis: India take on Mongolia in their Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at New Delhi.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships will see two Indians in the men's finals.

          • Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Wrestling: Hansika, Neha clinch bronze, Meenakshi reaches Asian Championship final

          • Badminton: Ayush only Indian to reach quarters as Sindhu, Prannoy suffer defeats at Asia Championships

          • Chess:

          • Tennis: India go down 0-3 to Indonesia in Billie Jean King Cup

          • Football: Late Golui header helps Jamshedpur hold Mumbai City to 1-1 draw

          • Boxing: Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, Arundhari win gold in 48kg at Asian Championships