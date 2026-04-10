Ayush Shetty vs Jonatan Christie in Badminton Asia C'ship QF; Medal chances for India at boxing, wrestling Asian C'ships Indian Sports LIVE, April 10

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 10, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 11.
Football: It's a double header in ISL as NorthEast United face SC Delhi at 5pm, and FC Goa face Odisha FC at 7:30pm.
Badminton: Ayush Shetty plays Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinal of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.
Tennis: India take on Mongolia in their Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at New Delhi.
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships will see two Indians in the men's finals.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Hansika, Neha clinch bronze, Meenakshi reaches Asian Championship final
Badminton: Ayush only Indian to reach quarters as Sindhu, Prannoy suffer defeats at Asia Championships
Chess:
Tennis: India go down 0-3 to Indonesia in Billie Jean King Cup
Football: Late Golui header helps Jamshedpur hold Mumbai City to 1-1 draw
Boxing: Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, Arundhari win gold in 48kg at Asian Championships