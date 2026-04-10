Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League XI since they last won the title in 2016

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Mamelodi Sundowns are in action against Espérance de Tunis this weekend in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

It has been 10 years since they defied the odds to win their first Champions League title and became the second ever South African club crowned champions of Africa.

Sundowns are unique, however, in how consistently they have been among the competition's top teams in the decade since.

Below is a combined XI of Sundowns players who have starred in Africa over the past decade. The stars of the team that made the final in 2001, losing to Al Ahly, are ineligible - as are other Sundowns legends who did not feature between 2016 and 2026.

The combined XI is sure to raise eyebrows due to some notable omissions, but this is no slight towards them, as it intends to cover only performances between 2016 and 2026 in the Champions League only.

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango

Onyango faces stiff competition from Ronwen Williams here, and may ultimately lose his place in the all-time XI just as he eventually did in the starting lineup. However, Williams still has some way to go before he matches Onyango's longevity in this position.

Onyango was in goal when Sundowns beat Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the 2016 final and has played in this season's tournament too.

Centre-Backs: Wayne Arendse, Mosa Lebusa

Arendse and Lebusa were Centre-backs who defined Sundowns' early years as a dominant force in the CAF Champions League. Arendse ran the show in the heart of the defence under Pitso Mosimane and won Sundowns' first Champions League.

Lebusa joined shortly afterwards, towards the end of Mosimane's time in charge, and stuck around through more recent Champions League campaigns before his mid-season exit and subsequent move to Stellenbosch FC this year.

Former South Africa international Wayne Arendse, seen here in a preseason friendly against Barcelona in 2018, was a key defender for the Brazilians in his eight season at the club. He is now a coach. Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Fullbacks: Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba

Choosing one of Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau to leave out in order to fit Thapelo Morena in is an unenviable task. However, to leave Morena out would be to overlook the player who more than any other has bridged generations in this competition for Sundowns.

For those understandably insisting on Mudau's presence on the team, it would be possible to shift Morena to left-back, to either wing, or even into midfield - such is his versatility. Ultimately, Morena makes this team at right-back only because he appears most comfortable on the right flank.

Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane

Kekana was the captain and kingpin of the midfield in Mosimane's Sundowns team that propelled Mamelodi Sundowns to continental fame. Mokoena is fast becoming his heir and still has legs at 29 years old.

Zwane, at 36, is another bridge between generations. In this team, he would be the bridge between midfield and attack in the no. 10 role, exploiting pockets of space.

Mamelodi Sundowns' players celebrate after winning the CAF Champions League in 2016, beating Zamalek in the final in Egypt. AFP via Getty Images

Wingers: Khama Billiat, Gastón Sirino

Two of many players from Mosimane's great Sundowns teams that later ended up at Kaizer Chiefs -- where Sirino still plays -- and failed to replicate the magic from their time at Chloorkop. However, the legacies of Billiat and Sirino in the yellow and blue of the Brazilians are cemented.

Zimbabwe's Billiat turned heads at Ajax Cape Town, but turned into a continental star and continental champion at Sundowns during a spell from 2013-2018. Uruguay's Sirino arrived in 2018 and stayed on until 2024, lasting numerous coaching changes and near misses in pursuit of a second star. He, as much as anyone, has played a crucial role in making Sundowns one of the most consistent teams on the continent over the past decade.

Striker: Peter Shalulile

Namibia's Shalulile is no longer the obvious first choice to start upfront for Sundowns, but even now, the 32-year-old always has a chance of getting minutes in the Champions League due to his incredible record in that competition.

Shalulile scored home and away against Remo Stars to take his tally in the CAF Champions League to 20 goals in his sixth season for the club. Shalulile has played 55 games for Sundowns in the Champions League.