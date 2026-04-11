Ayush Shetty in Badminton Asia C'ship semifinal; Candidates resumes after rest day; ISL; shooting WC continues: Indian Sports LIVE, April 11

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 11, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 11.
Football: It's a double header in ISL as Chennaiyin face East Bengal at 5pm, followed by Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30pm.
Badminton: Ayush Shetty plays Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.
Tennis: India take on Korea in their Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at New Delhi.
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Meenakshi bags silver; Sujeet, Abhimanyou, Sandeep enter gold medal bouts at Asian Championship
Badminton: Ayush Shetty into semifinals of Badminton Asia Championships
Tennis: India beat Mongolia 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup
Football: Joseph Sunny's brace secures win for Sporting Delhi over NorthEast United FC; Goa beat Odisha 3-1 in ISL
Boxing: India end Asian Championships campaign with five gold medals
Table tennis: Indians reach semis of singles competitions at Asian Youth TTIndians reach semis of singles competitions at Asian Youth TT
Football: Kerala Blasters FC complete signing of Argentine winger Franchu