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          Ayush Shetty in Badminton Asia C'ship semifinal; Candidates resumes after rest day; ISL; shooting WC continues: Indian Sports LIVE, April 11

          Ayush Shetty Shi Tang / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 11, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 11, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 11.

          • Football: It's a double header in ISL as Chennaiyin face East Bengal at 5pm, followed by Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30pm.

          • Badminton: Ayush Shetty plays Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.

          • Tennis: India take on Korea in their Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at New Delhi.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

          • Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Wrestling: Meenakshi bags silver; Sujeet, Abhimanyou, Sandeep enter gold medal bouts at Asian Championship

          • Badminton: Ayush Shetty into semifinals of Badminton Asia Championships

          • Tennis: India beat Mongolia 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup

          • Football: Joseph Sunny's brace secures win for Sporting Delhi over NorthEast United FC; Goa beat Odisha 3-1 in ISL

          • Boxing: India end Asian Championships campaign with five gold medals

          • Table tennis: Indians reach semis of singles competitions at Asian Youth TTIndians reach semis of singles competitions at Asian Youth TT

          • Football: Kerala Blasters FC complete signing of Argentine winger Franchu