Jesse King's fourth-quarter hat trick rallies Warriors past Thunderbirds 8-7

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Jesse King scored three fourth-quarter goals, including the game winner with 3:49 remaining, to lift the Vancouver Warriors to an 8-7 comeback victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds at home Friday at Rogers Arena.

The Warriors (12-5) saw King lead all scorers with six points on three goals and three assists. Keegan Bal had two goals and two assists, and Marcus Klarich had a team-high four assists. Curtis Dickson added two goals. Goalie Christian Del Bianco made 41 saves.

The Thunderbirds (7-10) saw four players each record four points: Clarke Petterson (two goals, two assists), Jason Knox (two goals, two assists), Cody Jamieson (one goal, three assists) and Mike Robinson (one goal, three assists). Goalie Warren Hill stopped 51 shots.

Halifax controlled the first half, building a 6-4 lead by halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Warriors mounted a comeback in the final period, outscoring the Thunderbirds 4-1. King scored all three of his goals in the fourth quarter, tying the score at the 6:29 mark and netting the decisive goal with 3:49 remaining.

Up next: The Thunderbirds host the Ottawa Black Bears at Scotiabank Centre on April 18 at 6 p.m. ET, and the Warriors host the Philadelphia Wings at Rogers Arena on April 18 at 10 p.m.

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