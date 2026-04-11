Boushy, English record hat tricks in Rock's win over Black Bears

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Chris Boushy and Sam English each notched hat tricks to fuel the Toronto Rock past the host Ottawa Black Bears 10-6 on Friday.

Josh Dawick had a game-high five points (2 goals, 3 assists), and Owen Hiltz added a goal and an assist for the Rock (11-6). Nick Rose made 38 saves and chipped in an assist.

Jeff Teat and Rob Hellyer each had a team-leading four points for the Ottawa Black Bears (8-9), who have lost four in a row. Phil Caputo scored two goals, and Connor Kearnan added a goal and an assist. Zach Higgins made 33 saves.

Toronto took an early lead and never trailed. After Boushy scored the only goal of the first quarter, the Rock extended their advantage to 5-3 by halftime. Toronto maintained its pressure in the second half, building a four-goal lead on three occasions. Ottawa cut the deficit to 8-6 on a power-play goal by Hellyer with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, but goals from English and Boushy sealed the win for the Rock.

Up next: The Ottawa Black Bears visit the Halifax Thunderbirds on April 18 at 6 p.m. ET. The Toronto Rock visit the Saskatchewan Rush on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

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