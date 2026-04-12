Ayush Shetty loses to Shi Yu Qi in Badminton Asia C'ship final; Barwal breaks 48-year-old marathon record: Indian Sports LIVE, April 12

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 12, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 12.

Football: Inter Kashi face Mohammedan SC at 5pm, followed by Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC at 7:30pm.

Badminton : Ayush Shetty up against Shi Yi Qi in the final of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China (Not before 3:30pm IST).

Shooting : The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

What happened yesterday?