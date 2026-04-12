Ayush Shetty faces Shi Yu Qi in Badminton Asia C'ship final; FIDE Candidates, ISL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 12, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with Round 12.
Football: Inter Kashi face Mohammedan SC at 5pm, followed by Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC at 7:30pm.
Badminton: Ayush Shetty up against Shi Yi Qi in the final of Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China.
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Sujeet, Abhimanyou clinch gold medals
FIDE Candidates: Vaishali secures big win in Round 11
Badminton: Ayush Shetty beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn to enter Badminton Asia C'ship final
Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi's inspiring win, doubles victory lead India to 2-1 win over South Korea
Football: Kerala Blasters stun 10-man Bengaluru in ISL; East Bengal beat Chennaiyin
Indian Athletics Series: Animesh picks up 100m title in photo finish