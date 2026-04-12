Cook, Bowman lead Roughnecks to win over FireWolves

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The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Oshawa FireWolves 14-7 on Saturday at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, fueled by strong performances from forward Tanner Cook and goalie Colby Bowman.

Cook led all scorers with a game-high eight points (four goals and four assists) for the Roughnecks (5-12). Tyler Pace was also a key playmaker, with two goals and five assists. Brayden Mayea found the net three times, and Noah Manning added two goals and two assists. The turning point came in the second quarter when Bowman entered the game in relief, making 37 saves while allowing just one goal the rest of the way.

For the FireWolves (5-12), Alex Simmons led the offense with six points (two goals and four assists). During the contest, Simmons reached the 100-point milestone for the season. Tye Kurtz scored twice and added two assists, and goalie Doug Jamieson made 38 saves.

After Cook scored the first two goals of the game, Oshawa responded with a four-goal run to take a 4-2 lead in the first quarter. The FireWolves led 6-4 in the second before Calgary seized control. The Roughnecks went on a massive run, outscoring Oshawa 5-1 in the second quarter to take an 8-6 lead into halftime, and never looked back. The game's physicality was highlighted by a brief scuffle between Simmons and Calgary's Bennett Smith with 6:02 to go in the fourth quarter, resulting in roughing penalties for both players.

Up next: The FireWolves host the Buffalo Bandits at Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, and the Roughnecks host the Colorado Mammoth at WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 9 p.m.

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