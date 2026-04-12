Byrne, D. Smith power Bandits past Knighthawks for 7th straight win

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Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith each had a game-high seven points to help the Buffalo Bandits beat the visiting Rochester Knighthawks 12-6 on Saturday, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Byrne recorded three goals and four assists, and Smith contributed two goals and five assists for the Bandits (11-6). Kyle Buchanan tallied two goals and four assists, and Ian MacKay added two goals and two assists. Matt Vinc made 43 saves.

Blaze Riorden had a team-high two goals for the Knighthawks (6-10). Ryan Lanchbury and Connor Fields each chipped in a team-high four assists. Zed Williams, Jacob Piseno, and Ryan Smith each scored one goal. Rylan Hartley made 42 saves.

Buffalo jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. The Bandits steadily built on their advantage, leading 7-4 at halftime and 10-5 after three quarters before closing out the victory. The win was crucial for the Bandits, who continue to push for a home playoff game.

Up next: The Rochester Knighthawks visit the Georgia Swarm on April 18 at 4 p.m. ET. The Buffalo Bandits visit the Oshawa Firewolves on April 18 at 7 p.m. ET.

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