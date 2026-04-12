Hannah records four goals, five assists to lead Mammoth past Rush

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Jack Hannah posted four goals and five assists for a game-high nine points to lead the Colorado Mammoth to a 13-11 victory over the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

The visiting Mammoth (12-5) stormed out to a commanding lead and held off a furious second-half rally from the Rush. Will Malcom was a key contributor, tallying three goals and four assists, as was Braedon Saris, who registered one goal and three assists. Goaltender Dillon Ward made 38 saves. Colorado was playing without Andrew Kew, who had been the league's leading goal scorer.

Colorado dominated the first half, scoring the game's first seven goals before taking an 8-1 lead into halftime. The offensive surge was powered by three power-play goals to start the second quarter.

Saskatchewan (11-6) mounted a significant comeback in the second half, outscoring Colorado 10-5. The Rush scored six times in the third quarter. They pulled within a single goal, 12-11, after a short-handed strike from Ryan Keenan with 3:27 remaining in the fourth. However, Hannah sealed the game for the Mammoth with his fourth goal of the night just under a minute later.

Keenan tallied a team-high five assists to go with his sole goal. Brock Haley scored a team-high three goals, all in the second half. Zach Manns (two goals, three assists), Robert Church (two goals in his 200th career NLL game) and Jake Naso (two goals) also had multiple-goal games. Goalie Frank Scigliano finished with 28 saves.

Up next: The Mammoth will visit the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, while the Rush will host the Toronto Rock on Saturday, also at 9 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.

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