India vs Argentina in women's hockey: Indian Sports LIVE, April 13

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 13, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates has a rest day before the final two rounds.
Hockey: India (W) take on Argentina in the first of the four-game tour in Buenos Aires. [7:30 PM IST]
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Ayush Shetty lost to Shi Yu Qi in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships.
Chess: Vaishali loses Round 12 and sole lead in tricky game; Divya loses; Praggnanandhaa draws at FIDE Candidates
Athletics: Sawan Barwal broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old marathon national record.
Football: Mohun Bagan scored in injury time to beat Punjab, while Inter Kashi edged past Mohammedan SC in the ISL.
Football: Sreenidi Deccan beat Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir beat Gokulam Kerala in IFL.
Athletics: Indian women's marathon team finished a creditable fifth at World Athletics Race Walking C'ships.
Shooting: Sonam finished fifth as India concluded the shooting World Cup campaign with one gold.
Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat, Mukul earned silver medals at the Asian Championships.
Surfing: Sivaraj Babu, Kamali Moorthy were crowned national champions.
Chess: 10-year-old Aarit Kapil became the youngest Indian International Master norm holder.
Hockey: India get Savita Punia boost but unwell captain Salima Tete to miss Argentina tour.
Indian Athletics Series: Odisha's long jumper Sarun Payasingh wins title in Ranchi.