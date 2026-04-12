Berg, McIntosh lead Seals past Swarm

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Wesley Berg had six points and Ben McIntosh scored three goals to lead the San Diego Seals to a 9-7 victory over the host Georgia Swarm on Sunday at Gas South Arena.

Berg led all scorers with two goals and four assists for the Seals (7-9), who kept their postseason hopes alive with the road win. McIntosh added an assist to his hat trick. Zach Currier contributed a goal and three assists, and Noah Armitage scored twice. Goaltender Christopher Origlieri made 33 saves in the win.

For the Swarm (10-6), who are battling for home-floor advantage in the playoffs, rookie Nolan Byrne tied for the game high with three goals. Shayne Jackson (two goals, three assists) and Kaleb Benedict (five assists) each finished with five points. Lyle Thompson added a goal and two assists, and goaltender Brett Dobson recorded 44 saves in the loss.

San Diego never trailed, jumping out to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 6-3 by halftime. The Seals' offense was effective on the power play, converting three times with the man advantage. McIntosh scored two of his goals on the power play, including one late in the third period that gave San Diego an 8-4 lead.

Georgia mounted a late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Power-play goals from Lyle Thompson and Nolan Byrne cut the deficit to 8-6 with just over three minutes left. After a final goal from McIntosh, Byrne scored again with 12 seconds left, but it was not enough for the Swarm.

Up next: The Seals host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Pechanga Arena on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Swarm host the Rochester Knighthawks at Gas South Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

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