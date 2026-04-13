Orlando Pirates vs. AmaZulu - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Orlando Pirates seek to get their Betway Premiership title challenge back on track when they host AmaZulu on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Buccaneers dropped two vital points in Friday's 2-2 draw with Richards Bay, although they did at least manage to come from behind twice to rescue one.

Thulani Gumede put Richards Bay 1-0 up in the ninth minute and that lead lasted until Oswin Appollis' 51st minute equaliser. Lindokuhle Zikhali restored the Natal Rich Boys' advantage seven minutes later and it took a late leveller from Lebone Seema to ensure Pirates at least shared the spoils.

Pirates missed a chance to go top of the Premiership with Sundowns in CAF Champions League action on Sunday. However, as fate would have it, Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges will have another opportunity to capitalise on Sundowns' absence from league action this weekend.

Sundowns' clash with Polokwane City - initially scheduled for April 15 - has been pushed back two weeks to April 29. Pirates - currently a point behind first with a game in hand - can go back to the summit of the Betway Premiership if they beat AmaZulu.

This, it should be noted, is one of the Premiership's trickier tasks. Usuthu are currently fourth in the Premiership and chasing a CAF Confederation Cup spot.

AmaZulu are not without their own challenges. Sporting director Pedro Dias and assistant coach Simo Dladla are set to depart at the end of the season, with the club seemingly in a state of flux.

However, Usuthu remain an ambitious side with quality players and a strong fan base built up as a result of a proud history. Under former Kaizer Chiefs boss Arthur Zwane, results have remained relatively consistent regardless of changes around him.

PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, April 18 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match will be on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Abdeslam Ouaddou has said he expects midfielder Sihle Nduli to be out injured for the rest of his first season at Orlando Pirates - having joined from Stellenbosch FC ahead of this campaign.

AmaZulu will be without Nkosikhona Radebe following his red card in the 1-1 draw with Siwelele.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

AmaZulu

GK Olwethu Mzimela

LWB Riaan Hanamub | CB Keegan Allen | CB Taariq Fielies | CB Sandile Mthethwa | RWB Minenhle Ngcobo

CM Athini Makoqola | CM Liam Bern

LW Hendrick Pule Ekstein | ST Thapelo Matlhoko | RW Langelihle Mhlongo

Stats

AmaZulu have drawn their last 2 games after winning the 2 before that.

Orlando Pirates have finished second in each of the last 3 Premiership seasons and are on course to finish second for a fourth.

Relebohile Mofokeng has 5 goals and an assist in his last 3 Premiership appearances.