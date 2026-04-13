Magesi vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, how to watch, teams, news

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Kaizer Chiefs will visit Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday with newfound momentum behind them.

Amakhosi began the season in strong fashion and appeared to be genuine title contenders. However, a September loss to Sekhukhune was followed by the sudden departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi amid mysterious and disputed circumstances.

Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze took interim charge of the team, with Nabi issuing thanks to the club's players, leadership and supporters, but omitting his former assistant coaches. He later put out a cryptic social media post, citing "evil plotting".

By the time of that post on X at 11:53pm South African time on Feb. 28, Kaizer Chiefs' season had fallen into total disarray with a 3-0 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates all but ending their title chances after a brief period of stability under Ben Youssef and Kaze.

Amakhosi subsequently suffered another defeat against Richards Bay on March 3, with Thulani Gumede scoring the only goal of the game. It was Chiefs' fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

Since then, they have had a resurgence of sorts. A 1-0 win over Durban City was followed by a 2-0 victory over Magesi before the international break. Afterwards, Chiefs picked up where they left off, beating Orbit College 3-1 and TS Galaxy 2-0 to tighten their grip on third place behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Next is a trip to face Magesi again. Currently bottom of the 16-team Betway Premiership, Allan Freese's side can move up to 14th and out of the relegation zone with a win over the Glamour Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs fans. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Wednesday, April 15 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The game is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Kgothatso Mariba and Siyabonga Ndlozi will both miss the game for Magesi due to suspension as a result of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Expected lineups

Magesi

GK Elvis Chipezeze

LB John Managa Mokone | CB Lehlogonolo Mokone | CB Mzwandile Buthelezi | RB Samuel Darpoh

CM Lehlohonolo Mtshali | CM Motsie Matima

LW Mcedi Vandala | AM Sifiso Luthuli | RW Kgomotso Mosadi

ST Thabang Sibanyoni

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Given Msimango | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Wandile Duba

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have won their last 4 games consecutively, conceding only once in the process, after losing 4 on the trot in all competitions prior to that.

Allan Freese went 3412 days without presiding over a Premiership game as head coach between his last league game in charge of Highlands Park and his first in charge of Magesi.