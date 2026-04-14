        <
        >

          Vaishali faces crunch day in FIDE Candidates: Indian Sports LIVE, April 14

          R Vaishali. Niki Riga/FIDE
          • ESPN staffApr 14, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 14, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: R Vaishali, in the joint-lead of the Women's tournament, faces a crunch penultimate round clash against China's Tan Zhongyi.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Volleyball: Two Indian players leave national team camp in Ahmedabad citing multiple issues.

          • WADA chief in Delhi: Witold Banka met NADA officials to address India's poor doping numbers.