Vaishali in contention to win FIDE Women's Candidates; Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 15, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: Final round of FIDE Candidates as R Vaishali faces Kateryna Lagno with an aim to win the the tournament.
ISL: Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United FC at 7:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
FIDE Candidates: Sindarov wins Candidates, becomes Gukesh's challenger in World Championship.
FIDE Women's Candidates: Vaishali in contention to win the title going into final round.
Asian Lawn Bowls: Navneet helps India win gold medals in men's pairs and men's fours.