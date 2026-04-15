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          Vaishali in contention to win FIDE Women's Candidates; Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 15

          R Vaishali. Niki Riga/FIDE
          • ESPN staffApr 15, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: Final round of FIDE Candidates as R Vaishali faces Kateryna Lagno with an aim to win the the tournament.

          • ISL: Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United FC at 7:30 pm.

          What happened yesterday?

          • FIDE Candidates: Sindarov wins Candidates, becomes Gukesh's challenger in World Championship.

          • FIDE Women's Candidates: Vaishali in contention to win the title going into final round.

          • Asian Lawn Bowls: Navneet helps India win gold medals in men's pairs and men's fours.