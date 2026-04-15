Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Espérance de Tunis - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns will host Espérance de Tunis in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld as they look to defend a 1-0 advantage earned through a Brayan León goal in Radès.

Sundowns masterfully managed last season's quarter-final tie against the same opponents and this season, they have started off even better. Away goals are in effect in the CAF Champions League, although UEFA has scrapped them.

Orlando Pirates' two dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Richards Bay meant that Sundowns still sit top of the Betway Premiership with a game in hand. Now, they have one foot in a second successive Champions League final as they seek a first title since 2016.

The last two months have seen a remarkable turnaround under Miguel Cardoso - who was widely reported to be on the brink of being replaced by the mastermind of Sundowns' first Champions League triumph, Pitso Mosimane, midway through the season.

"The match was what I expected despite wanting to have a match played on the highest level possible from us in terms of possession and capacity to look for the spaces and take the ball into the spaces and find the players that we wanted to position in certain spaces. It was not really mission accomplished," Cardoso said after the first leg.

"We made some corrections at half-time and the goal gave us an emotionally important moment that gave the energy to take the game right to the end," he added - also acknowledging that a late Grant Kekana red card and the Espérance home crowd made life difficult for his team.

"We take nothing for granted. The attitude in Pretoria has to be even stronger: even more commitment, even more tactical strictness and even more control of the match. Play to win, because when you don't play to win, you suffer, and that's the only way this team knows how to play."

Colombian striker Brayan Leon could be key for Mamelodi Sundowns again. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Key details

Date: Saturday, April 18 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT) Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport Variety 4 (DSTV Channel 209) with SABC also holding broadcasting rights for the CAF Champions League.

Team news

Grant Kekana is suspended for the second leg after his 84th minute red card in the first for a high boot on Florian Danho, which is a blow given that he and Keanu Cupido were immense at the heart of the Sundowns defence. However, Cardoso will be pleased to have Aubrey Modiba back from suspension at left-back after Divine Lunga's mixed performance standing in.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Arthur Sales

Espérance de Tunis

GK Bechir Ben Said

LB Mohamed Ben Hamida | CB Hamza Jelassi | CB Mohamed Amine Tougai | RB Ibrahima Keita

CM Abdramane Konaté | CM Houssem Tka | CM Onuche Ogbelu

LW Jack Diarra | ST Florian Danho | RW Kouceila Boualia

Stats

Sundowns beat Espérance in Tunisia for the first time ever in the first leg.

Miguel Cardoso has presided over five matches between Espérance and Sundowns - two as head coach of Espérance and three while in charge of Sundowns. He has picked up 1-0 wins on four occasions and drawn 0-0 once.