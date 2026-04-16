East Bengal host Bengaluru FC in ISL; all the reactions from Vaishali's FIDE Women's Candidates win: Indian Sports LIVE, April 16

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 16, 2026.

What's on today?

East Bengal host Bengaluru FC in the ISL at 7:30 PM.

All the reactions from R Vaishali's FIDE Women's Candidates win.

What happened yesterday?