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          East Bengal host Bengaluru FC in ISL; all the reactions from Vaishali's FIDE Women's Candidates win: Indian Sports LIVE, April 16

          East Bengal's Yousseff Ezzejjari (C) celebrates scoring in their 7-0 win against Mohammedan SC. Focus Sports/ISL
          • ESPN staffApr 16, 2026, 04:51 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 16, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • East Bengal host Bengaluru FC in the ISL at 7:30 PM.

          • All the reactions from R Vaishali's FIDE Women's Candidates win.

          What happened yesterday?

          • FIDE Women's Candidates: R Vaishali won the Candidates with final round win.

          • Football: Kerala Blasters drew 1-1 with NorthEast United in the ISL.

          • Badminton: Danish great Viktor Axelsen retired from professional badminton.