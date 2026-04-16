World Cup kit rankings - Which African side has the best jersey for the FIFA showpiece?

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Africa at the World Cup is not just a story of goals and results, but a story of fabric, of colour, of risk.

From the audacity of Zaire in 1974, with their fierce leopard gazes staring back menacingly at the world, to the delirious green geometry of Nike's Nigeria in 2018, the continent has long understood that football is also spectacle.

Will any of the 2026 kits rival the great jersey designs from yesteryear? Will the shirts endure, passed from memory to memory, the catwalk of World Cup greats, or will they sink quietly into the anonymity of discount racks and bargain bins?

Here's ESPN's definitive ranking of the 20 released home-and-away African World Cup kit designs, evaluated not just on beauty, but on meaning, identity, originality, execution.

20. Algeria away

The line between a retro design and a dated offering can be a fine one to tread, and we're not sure Algeria are the right side of it here.

Adidas have reached backwards for this one, a vintage logo, thin striping (slimming perhaps?) a gesture towards another era.

There isn't too much to get excited about here, and we can see Algeria fading into the background in this piece.

19. Egypt away

Puma, pattern, pyramids... it's a tale almost as old as the pharaonic tombs themselves when it comes to Egypt kits.

Here it's greyed-out cross sectioned diagrams of the towering Giza structures, rendered as fragments, geometry softened into chevrons, coupled with a thick black crew collar.

It's restrained, almost avoiding cliché, but it carries antiquity too lightly, whispering its presence, too safe for the big occasion.

Egypt away kit 2026 Puma

18. Tunisia home

Tunisia wouldn't be Tunisia if things were too exciting, and Kappa have kept things predictably staid with their reliable disciplined designs.

Unadventurous, uncomplicated, dutiful...we're not sure the Italian manufacturers spent too much time on this one. We don't dislike it, but neither do we linger.

17. Tunisia away

The slightly more stylish little brother of the home kit, the patterned design appears more stylishly on the white kit, a voice raised slightly above the silence, even though austerity remains the watchword.

It's elegant, but distant.

16. Cape Verde home

The debutants have entrusted their World Cup kits to New York-based Capelli Sport, with the partnership still in its infancy.

An oceanic deep blue home kit is crossed by linear pathways representing the flight routes that cross and link the archipelago's islands, with faint triangular allusions to shark fins - a tip of the cap to the team's nickname - dappling the front of the shirt.

Fairly restrained considering the historic significance of the tiny islanders' first ever World Cup campaign and the rich semantic field of cultural iconography the designers had to choose from.

Cape Verde's away and home kits. Capelli Sport

15. Cape Verde away

A white version of the home kit, the away design carries the same geometric design in tonal grey - slightly more effective than its blue companion - with the texture rising a little more prominently on the away kit.

The snazzy blue and red trim on the collar and the sleeves lifts this clean and crisp design.

14. DR Congo away

Umbro, and an idea that doesn't fully arrive.

The gradient arises from the hem, diamonds dissolving upwards, unconvinced by their destination. There is intention here, but without conviction, intention is not enough. Compared to the vibrant home kit, this one feels a little... unresolved.

It remains to be seen whether, with qualification now guaranteed, Umbro will release something new. 1974, this is not.

DRC's home kit. Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

13. DR Congo home

Something stirs here; light blue, vibrant, almost luminous. The flag sits proudly beside the crest, but then there's the pattern, zebra, not leopard. Whose idea was that?

It captures Congolese vitality, but loses points for the muddled identity. The idea moves a person... just not in the right direction.

12. Ivory Coast home

Les Elephants return in Puma, layered with a menagerie of animal prints, with green underarm panels, amplifying what is already strong.

They've doubled down on the identity, and we admire the certainty, although there's an absence of subtlety, telling us everything at once.

11. Algeria home

Solid from Adidas, with retro touches without capturing the imagination like some of Algeria's magnificent jerseys from tournaments gone by.

They've returned to landscape - deserts, mountains, horizons - but lightly, cautiously. The references are there, but we just have to look closely to find them.

Nonetheless, we can imagine this one worn widely -- in the labyrinthine Casbah of Algiers to the boulevards of Paris -- but will it be remembered? We're not entirely sure.

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images

10. Senegal away

Another royal design from Puma, with Africa's new/old champions striding out in a dark green that settles on the shirt like evening shade.

They showcased this design during the recent international break, another dialogue with tradition, with the two stars above the national team crest a clear act of defiance towards the Confederation of African Football and their decision to strip the Teranga Lions of the continental crown.

It's pleasant, composed, but speaks a little softly in a field of strong voices.

9. Ghana away

Puma transport us to Accra's Makola Market for this Kente cloth-inspired design.

They translate movement into contours, colour into regal repetition, yellow becoming the backdrop for exchange of cedis, the passing of produce.

It's alive, overflowing, and we admire the ambition, even if the clarity dissolves a little. Movement triumphs, form is compromised.

Puma

8. Ivory Coast away

Great potential with this complex colour-washed design, one of the most elaborate of Puma's collection, although is the result a little too cluttered?

Puma divide the shirt - flora above, fauna below; baobabs, palms, elephants, all coexisting. Two compelling kits rolled into one rather incoherent effort.

We find ourselves intrigued. It's thoughtful, undeniably, urban, contemporary, and while first impressions may be mixed, it has the potential to be the 'grower' of the entire Puma collection.

7. Egypt home

More assured than the away design, although Puma still couldn't resist that time-tested iconography, with the ancient ankh symbol complementing another pyramid allusion on the chest.

The rich red colour is regal, anchored, weighty, befitting of the seven-time African champions.

Morocco home kit 2026 Puma

6. Morocco home

Puma experiment with the collar, blending structure with cultural reference - Fes, tradition, detail - alongside a conventional banded collar.

Gold accents catch the light, quietly, a fine fit for Africa's new champions - regardless of how the title was won.

We find it reassuring, almost timeless. Not revolutionary, but composed. It's a shirt that knows where it comes from, and does not stray from it, even though we aren't convinced by the off-centre Puma logo.

5. South Africa home

Bright, boisterous but still a classic design here from Adidas, with South Africa harking back to their last World Cup appearance - on home soil in 2010 - and bringing that memory into the present.

Yellow dominates, fierce and bright, with subtle patterning grounding the design. Dependable rather than daring, we accept memory rather than innovation, continuity rather than revolution.

Bonus points for the pair of national team crests adding a nice balance either side of the Adidas logo.

Puma

4. Ghana home

Something unexpected from Puma with this multi-coloured spider-web design for Ghana's home kit, inspired, we're told, by Anansi, the storyteller, an arachnidan figure from Akan folklore.

This one feels mythical, almost narrative, pleasantly chaotic, a shirt to be read rather than merely seen.

It is not orderly, but it is intentional. Identity not as a symbol, but as an unfolding story. Not everyone will like the ending.

3. Senegal home

Puma almost abandon restraint for this white proposition, with a design woven into the fabric that borrows liberally from - while paying tribute to - Dakar's painted 'Car Rapide' buses, those rolling murals of daily life in the capital.

There's motion, improvisation, noise, colour layered upon colour...capturing the energy of the street artists whose work adorns the walls of the city's medina.

A muted execution is the only thing that lets it down.

Puma

2. Morocco away

A clean white Puma design featuring similar traditional design as the home offering, taking us into the world of rugs, tiles and embroidery, heritage translated to pattern.

Under light, with movement, it shifts, a flashing gold design, classic and refined.

It's not as striking as African World Cup kits gone by, but we can see this one gathering momentum. It feels ceremonial, yet alive, two stars or one.

1. South Africa away

Adidas have pulled off something effective and memorable with Bafana Bafana's away kit; two greens, white trim, gold trefoil. Nothing excessive, nothing forced.

Stylish and refined. There are heritage aesthetics both from the nation and the manufacturer, and while Puma opt for narrative with their designs, Adidas have let elegance do the talking.