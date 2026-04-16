Robbery 2.0: Diaz's steel and Olise's silk lift Bayern Munich past Real Madrid - UCL MOTW

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The Allianz Arena in Munich was bouncing. Bayern Munich had been here before. A UEFA Champions League classic against Real Madrid was unfolding before their eyes, and with a couple of minutes left in the game, it was finely poised.

The preceding 88 minutes had already produced one of the great quarterfinals in this competition. Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Arda Guler had lit up this contest with fantastic goals (and Joshua Kimmich with a superb corner delivery for Alexander Pavlovic), as the two European heavyweights traded punches in a free-for-all.

Tied 4-4 on aggregate, Eduardo Camavinga's sending off in the 86th minute only added to the drama. Incredibly, though, this was only the opening act, for Luis Diaz and Michael Olise were about to take this game to a whole new level.

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With 21 European Cup/UCL trophies between them, games between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will almost always field a high standard of player. To decide such a contest takes something more: Courage.

Not just regular old courage. Puff-your-chest out, 'I'm him' courage.

Not too long ago, Bayern Munich had two of these sorts of players in Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. The pair, fielding the genius 'Robbery' moniker, had instilled a swagger in Bayern more than a decade ago. Repeatedly they came up with the answers when the very best of football opponents asked tough questions in the most important of games.

Their retirement had left a vacuum in Bayern...

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Joshua Kimmich did Joshua Kimmich things when Michael Olise laid the ball off to him in the 89th minute, with a first-time ping to the centre of the park, where Aleksandar Pavlovic found some space to receive the ball. Madrid, down to ten, quickly moved to close down the gaps. Pavlovic attempted to run through into the box but was quickly closed down. The spaces simply weren't there. He laid the ball off to Luis Diaz on the left side of the box, but the Colombian winger was closely marked: the space simply wasn't there.

Jamal Musiala had also drifted into the box, perhaps hoping to cause an overload, and in doing so, offered Diaz another passing option. He obliged, but Musiala swiftly offered it back to him with a backheel.

Luis Diaz scores for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid. Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Time was running out. Madrid were putting all their bodies behind the ball. This wasn't the time or place for a speculative try. The crowd, and his teammates wouldn't look kindly upon it, especially with a packed box. Except for Luis Diaz, nothing about what he was about to do was speculative. He had the ability, the kind of ability Bayern paid €75 million for, the kind of ability that could shoulder the burden of taking responsibility in the final moments of a UCL knockout night.

So, as Musiala's backheel trickled to him, he set all of his focus on the ball and let fly. The minor deflection off Eder Militao didn't matter as Andriy Lunin made a despairing dive in the Madrid net. Diaz had willed this goal with all of his heart (and feet) and it sailed into the top corner. Bayern led 5-4 on the night in the 89th minute.

But this was Real Madrid.

A Real Madrid down to ten men, sure, but given their history in the competition, this wasn't an unassailable lead. They had overturned these sorts of deficits before. Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and co. poured down the other end - belief still writ large on their faces. There was still time for the Remontada, the comeback.

Bayern held firm however, and in the fourth minute of added time, Olise led them off on a counterattack back towards Real Madrid's goal. All footballing logic against *this* Madrid dictated that you make a beeline for the corner flag. The lead was theirs, why risk another transition against Madrid, with the speed of Mbappe and Vinicius? Play it safe, Michael.

Michael Olise scores for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany was probably yelling that very phrase down the touchline, but Bayern's French wizard had other ideas. 'I'm him' courage, remember?

Instead of heading towards the corner flag, Olise made his way towards goal - making it very, very obvious what he was about to do. Just like Arjen Robben countless times before.

���������� �� ������������ �� Gutes Timing vor Arsenal, Michael! �� pic.twitter.com/mThaLBaNy9 - FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 25, 2025

Squaring up Ferland Mendy, Olise shifted his hips at the last moment and sent a curling effort with his left foot towards the top corner - there was only going to be one result. The ball arced beautifully, past a diving Lunin and off it went, smacking into the top corner. Bayern 6, Madrid 4. Game over.

The Allianz Arena bounced like it never had before. Diaz and Olise, Bayern's silk and steel, had dispelled the Real Madrid aura with oodles of 'I'm him' courage. Welcome to Robbery 2.0.