Delhi aim to extend good run vs Chennaiyin; Mohammedan Sporting look for first points in ISL double header day: Indian Sports LIVE, April 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 17, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: It's a double header day in the ISL with SC Delhi vs Chennaiyin at 5 pm followed by Mohammedan Sporting vs Odisha FC at 7:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Sojberg steals late draw for ten-man East Bengal against Bengaluru in ISL
Football: IWL Phase 2 begins on April 27 in Kolkata