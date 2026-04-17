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          Delhi aim to extend good run vs Chennaiyin; Mohammedan Sporting look for first points in ISL double header day: Indian Sports LIVE, April 17

          Sporting Delhi's Joseph Sunny celebrates after scoring against NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Surajit Sharma / Focus Sports / ISL
          • ESPN staffApr 17, 2026, 03:10 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 17, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: It's a double header day in the ISL with SC Delhi vs Chennaiyin at 5 pm followed by Mohammedan Sporting vs Odisha FC at 7:30 pm.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Sojberg steals late draw for ten-man East Bengal against Bengaluru in ISL

          • Football: IWL Phase 2 begins on April 27 in Kolkata