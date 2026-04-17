Polokwane City vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Kaizer Chiefs look to keep their faint CAF Champions League qualification hopes alive as they seek to maintain their sudden inspired run of form in a visit to Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi consolidated their grip on third place in the Betway Premiership with a 4-1 win over Polokwane City's local rivals, Magesi FC, on Wednesday.

Flávio da Silva opened the scoring and Wandile Duba doubled the Glamour Boys' lead before half-time. Mduduzi Shabalala all but put the game to rest shortly after the hour mark. Although Diteboho Mofokeng pulled a goal back for Magesi, Khanyisa Mayo restored the three-goal cushion to put the cherry on top of the cake.

Orlando Pirates' loss of form has opened an unexpected window of opportunity for Kaizer Chiefs to apply pressure. It remains highly unlikely that they will catch either Pirates or league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but not impossible.

Sundowns currently lead the Premiership with 56 points from 23 games of a 30-game season played. Pirates have 55 points from 24 games, while Chiefs have 45 from 23.

Crucially, Chiefs are still set to face Pirates in an April 26 Soweto derby and the clash with Sundowns on May 6 is another pivotal league fixture.

At the very least, Chiefs still have a tiny chance of throwing the cat among the pigeons and knocking at least one of the two main title contenders off their stride. They can ill afford unnecessary dropped points if they are serious about a top two finish and Champions League place.

Even if they come up short in that chase, a win over Polokwane City could help them tighten their grip on third place and a CAF Confederation Cup spot at the very least. Amakhosi are currently six points ahead of fourth-placed AmaZulu.

Third place guarantees automatic Confederation Cup qualification, while fourth place gets in only if the winner of the Nedbank Cup is a team inside the top four. The final of that competition is scheduled to take place on May 2 between sixth-placed Durban City and 12th-placed TS Galaxy.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Flavio Silva trains as the PSL season reaches fever pitch. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Key details

Date: Saturday, April 18 at 17:30 CAT (15:30 GMT)

Venue: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

The headline from the win over Magesi was the return of Reeve Frosler from a shoulder injury. The right-back came off the bench to make two assists, making a strong case for a return to the starting lineup.

Expected lineups

Polokwane City

GK Lindokuhle Mathebula

LB Tlou Nkwe | CB Edwin Ramaja | CB Bulelani Nikani | RB Thabang Matuludi

LM Bonginkosi Dlamini | CM Ndamulelo Maphangule | CM Manuel Kambala | RM Mokibelo Ramabu

ST Thabelo Tshikweta | ST Juan Mutudza

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Reeve Frosler

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Wandile Duba

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have won their last 5 fixtures in a row, after losing 4 on the trot in all competitions prior to that.

Wandile Duba has scored 3 goals in his last 4 appearances.