Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman praises Antoine Griezmann's 'amazing' pass

Ademola Lookman reveals how Atletico boss Diego Simeone is helping bring out the best in him. (1:00)

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MADRID -- Ademola Lookman heaped praise on Antoine Griezmann's technique in sending Marcos Llorente through on the break, from which the Nigeria star scored Atlético Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie-clincher against Barcelona.

Griezmann dropped into space in the middle of the park to receive a pass from Nahuel Molina and played an incisive ball to Llorente on Atléti's right flank.

From there, the Spain international squared for Lookman, who stroked home to put Los Rojiblancos 3-2 up on aggregate in the 31st minute, even though they still trailed 2-1 in the second leg.

Ultimately, it proved to be the last goal of the tie and Atléti celebrated progression to the semi-finals at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

"The pass [from Molina] to Grizi (Griezmann) makes the play and of course, his touch was amazing. It opens space for Marcos to run into. Then, it's just for me to sprint as fast as I can just to get on the end of the cross - which I did and thankfully [scored], so I'm really happy," Lookman told ESPN.

Progression to a two-legged semi-final against Arsenal (at home on April 29 and away on May 5) was a particularly sweet moment for Griezmann.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner endured a torrid spell at Barcelona from 2019-2022 after having been signed following his first spell at Atléti. He spent most of the 2021-22 season on loan at Los Rojiblancos and re-signed for Diego Simeone's side on a permanent deal in 2022.

Griezmann is set to leave Atlético for a second time at the end of this season, joining Major League Soccer side Orlando City. However, Lookman believes the 35-year-old - who called time on his France career in 2024 - is still capable of playing at the highest level.

"I wouldn't say surprise me because for me, he's a legend in football for what he's brought to the game - for what he, what he is, what he represents," Lookman said when asked if training with Griezmann had brought any unexpected surprises.

"But obviously, training with him every single day, you think: 'Wow.' There's moments where I think: 'Yeah, maybe you could stay a bit longer, you know?'

"To be able to see that up close every single day is something that, of course, you obviously appreciate and learn from him as well. It's an absolute pleasure."