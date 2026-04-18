FC Goa aim to dent Mumbai City's title hopes, Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur in ISL double header: Indian Sports LIVE, April 18

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 18, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: It's a double header day in the ISL with Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC at 5 pm followed by FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 pm.
Football: IFL table-toppers Diamond Harbour host Gokulam Kerala at 4pm after which Shillong Lajong face Aizawl FC at 6:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Sumit Antil complained of harassment by Dronacharya awardee coach.
Football: Mohammedan grabbed their first points of the ISL season with a 1-1 draw against Odisha, Chennaiyin beat Delhi 1-0.
Badminton: Treesa-Gayatri withdrew from the Uber Cup Finals due to Treesa's ankle injury.
Rugby: Odisha (W) beat Bihar to emerge national rugby champions.
Football: India lost to Russia 0-3 in final U17 women's friendly.
Football: Chanmari scored four past Namdhari to keep IFL top-six hopes alive.