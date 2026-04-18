Currier's big night paces Seals to key win

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Zach Currier recorded five goals and four assists to guide the San Diego Seals to a crucial 14-12 victory over the visiting Las Vegas Desert Dogs in a matchup at Pechanga Arena on Friday.

In the first of two weekend games between the teams with a playoff spot on the line, Currier was the driving force for San Diego (8-9). The Seals' offense also got key contributions from Noah Armitage and Ben McIntosh, who each finished with three goals and one assist. Connor Robinson dished out a game-high five assists. Goaltender Christopher Origlieri had 39 saves.

Jonathan Donville led the Desert Dogs (7-10) with three goals and four assists. Chris Cloutier also netted a hat trick, and Mitch Jones contributed a goal and four assists. Las Vegas made a change in goal at halftime. Starter Alex Buque made 24 saves before Landon Kells came on in relief and stopped 23 shots.

The game was a tale of runs. After San Diego scored first, Las Vegas rattled off four consecutive goals to take a 4-1 lead. The Seals stormed back, tying the score at 8 by halftime. The turning point came in the third quarter, as San Diego's defense pitched a shutout, scoring two unanswered goals to take a 10-8 lead they would not relinquish.

Up next: The Desert Dogs host the Seals at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

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