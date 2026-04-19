Mohun Bagan aim to go to top of the table with win over NorthEast United FC: Indian Sports LIVE, April 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 18, 2026.
What's on today?
ISL: NorthEast United FC host Mohun Bagan at 7:30 pm IST.
Indian Football League: Dempo SC vs Rajasthan FC; Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan
What happened yesterday?
Football: Kerala Blasters stun Jamshedpur FC; FC Goa hand Mumbai City FC their first loss of the season
Athletics: AFI to start DNA testing of athletes, SRY tests during next month's Fed Cup.
Hockey: India (W) team fights back to level series against Argentina.