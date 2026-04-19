Jackson, Byrne help Georgia rout Rochester

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Shayne Jackson had a goal and a game-high five assists, and rookie Nolan Byrne recorded a hat trick, lifting the Georgia Swarm past the Rochester Knighthawks 13-6 on Saturday at Gas South Arena.

Byrne also finished with an assist for the Swarm (11-6), who seized control of the contest in the second half. Kaleb Benedict (two goals, two assists), Richie Connell (two goals, two assists) and Lyle Thompson (two goals, one assist) all made significant contributions. Goaltender Brett Dobson stopped 50 shots and earned an assist.

Connor Fields scored a goal and provided three assists for the Knighthawks (6-11). Rochester also received goals from Taylor Jensen, Zed Williams, Ryan Smith, Ryan Lanchbury and Graydon Hogg. Goalie Rylan Hartley made 31 saves.

Georgia took a 4-3 lead into the break. However, the Swarm shut out the Knighthawks while scoring five unanswered goals to build an insurmountable 9-3 advantage in the third quarter. Georgia was never threatened again.

Up next: The Knighthawks host the Swarm at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

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