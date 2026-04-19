Goldeneyes' Jenn Gardiner sets PWHL record with 4 goals vs. Torrent

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SEATTLE -- Jenn Gardiner scored the last of her PWHL single-game record four goals 52 seconds into overtime to help the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday and beat Seattle 6-5 to sweep the regular-season series with the Torrent.

Vancouver (9-1-4-14), which needed to win in regulation, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Hannah Miller added two goals and two assists for the Goldeneyes. Emerance Maschmeyer had 21 saves.

The Torrent (7-1-3-17) have lost six in a row, most recently a 4-1 loss at Vancouver that eliminated Seattle from playoff contention. Carly Jackson, who had nine saves in relief of Corrine Schroeder in the loss to the Goldeneyes on Tuesday, made her first start of the season and had a career-high 35 saves.

Anna Wilgren scored her first two goals this season and added an assist for Seattle. Cayla Barnes, Hilary Knight and Danielle Serdachny each scored a goal.

Gardiner -- who went into the game with nine career goals, four this season -- had their first multi-goal game in the PWHL.