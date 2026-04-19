Thunderbirds book ticket in postseason

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The Halifax Thunderbirds secured an NLL playoff spot with a decisive 12-6 victory over the visiting Ottawa Black Bears at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday.

In a winner-take-all game, Halifax was powered by a balanced offensive effort and a solid performance from goaltender Warren Hill, who made 34 saves. Clarke Petterson led the Thunderbirds with one goal and three assists. Graeme Hossack, Wake:Riat BowHunter and Jason Knox each scored two goals. Colton Armstrong, Curtis Romanchych, Mike Robinson and Trevor Smyth also found the back of the net.

Jeff Teat led all scorers with a hat trick and two assists for the Black Bears (8-10). Rob Hellyer added a goal and three assists, while goaltender Zach Higgins stopped 30 shots. The loss ended Ottawa's season one win shy of what would have been the franchise's first postseason appearance.

After the first quarter ended in a 2-2 tie, Halifax (8-10) outscored Ottawa 6-2 in the second quarter to take an 8-4 lead at halftime. The Thunderbirds' defense held the Black Bears scoreless in the third quarter and put the game out of reach in the fourth.

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