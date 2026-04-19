Bal's 11 points help Warriors top Wings, clinch top seed

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Keegan Bal had 11 points, including a game-high six goals, to lead the host Vancouver Warriors to a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday as the Warriors secured the top overall seed and home-floor advantage throughout the playoffs.

Jesse King had two goals and five assists, and Curtis Dickson posted two goals and four assists for the Warriors (13-5). Adam Charalambides also added two goals and three assists. Christian Del Bianco made 34 saves and added an assist.

Lukas Nielsen and Sam LeClair each had two goals and three assists for the Wings (5-13). Landen Sinfield and Dalton Young each contributed two goals, and Nick Damude made 22 saves before Deacan Knott entered and stopped 16 shots.

Philadelphia struck first when Landen Sinfield scored at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter. However, Vancouver responded with seven unanswered goals to take control of the game. The run was highlighted by a flurry from Bal, who scored five of his six goals in the first half, including four in the second quarter, to help Vancouver build a 7-3 halftime lead.

The Wings attempted to chip away in the second half, with two goals apiece from Young and Nielsen, but the Warriors consistently had an answer. A three-goal burst in just over three minutes in the third quarter, with goals from Dickson, Jackson Suboch, and Marcus Klarich, extended Vancouver's lead to 11-5 and kept Philadelphia at bay.

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