Brock Haley's overtime goal lifts Rush to 10-9 win over Rock

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Brock Haley scored at 1:34 of overtime to give the Saskatchewan Rush a dramatic 10-9 victory over the Toronto Rock on Saturday at SaskTel Centre, clinching a home playoff game for the Rush.

Haley's game winner was his second goal of the night, and he added an assist to cap his performance. The Rush (12-6) saw significant offensive contributions from Zach Manns, who co-led the team with five points, and Ryan Keenan, who also had five points. Robert Church and Jake Naso each scored two goals, while goalie Frank Scigliano made 30 saves in the win.

For the Toronto Rock (11-7), CJ Kirst led the offense with four points. Chris Boushy was the team's only multigoal scorer with two. Goalie Nick Rose turned away 40 shots.

The game carried major postseason implications, with the winner guaranteed to host a first-round playoff game. Toronto appeared in control for much of the contest, building a 5-2 lead by halftime and holding a 9-7 advantage late in the fourth quarter.

Saskatchewan mounted a furious comeback in the final minutes of regulation. Levi Anderson found the net to cut the deficit to one with 1:20 remaining. Just 20 seconds later, Robert Church scored his second of the game with 1:00 on the clock, tying the score at 9-9 and forcing the extra frame where Haley sealed the victory.

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