Donville's 12 points power Desert Dogs past Seals

Open Extended Reactions

Jonathan Donville had 12 points, including a career-high 11 assists, to lead the host Las Vegas Desert Dogs to an 18-16 victory over the San Diego Seals in a wild regular-season finale Saturday.

Chris Cloutier scored a game-high five goals, and Mitch Jones and Adam Poitras added three goals apiece for the Desert Dogs (8-10). Brandon Goodwin and Tony Malcom each scored twice. Landon Kells made 22 saves in relief of starter Alex Buque, who had 12 saves before exiting.

Ben McIntosh led the attack with four goals and an assist for the Seals (8-10). Connor Robinson contributed three goals and three assists, and Tre Leclaire added three goals and two assists. Zach Currier tallied two goals and three assists. Christopher Origlieri and Cameron Dunkerley each made 22 saves.

The game was played with playoff intensity despite the stakes being settled earlier in the day, as San Diego had already clinched a postseason berth, while Las Vegas was eliminated from contention. The game had numerous penalties, including a second-quarter match penalty that resulted in the ejection of Las Vegas' Rhys Blake.

Several players reached significant milestones during the high-scoring affair. Donville's 12 points tied his career best, McIntosh recorded his 700th career point and Jones reached the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.