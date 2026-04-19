Mayea, Bowman spark Roughnecks upset

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Brayden Mayea scored four goals, and Colby Bowman made 47 saves in a stellar relief performance as the Calgary Roughnecks upset the Colorado Mammoth 9-8 on Saturday at WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tanner Cook contributed two goals and four assists for the Roughnecks (6-12), while Tyler Pace added two goals and three assists. The victory played spoiler for Calgary in its final game of the regular season, ending on a high note in front of its home crowd.

The loss prevented the Mammoth (12-6) from clinching the NLL's top overall seed heading into the playoffs. Colorado's Will Malcom had one goal and five assists. Jack Hannah scored a team-high three goals with two assists, and Dylan McIntosh chipped in two goals and two assists. Goaltender Dillon Ward recorded 40 saves. Colorado played without top goal scorer Andrew Kew, who was on the injured reserve list.

Colorado started strong, jumping to a 3-0 lead just 2:44 into the first quarter. The early surge prompted a goaltending change for Calgary, with Bowman entering the game for starter Aden Walsh. Bowman allowed the Roughnecks to battle back and tie the score at 3 before halftime.

Mayea broke a 7-7 tie with a power-play goal with 6:04 remaining. Pace followed just 25 seconds later with the game-winning goal. Hannah scored his third of the night for Colorado with 2:11 remaining to cut the deficit to one, but the Mammoth could not find the equalizer.

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