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          Punjab FC take on Inter Kashi in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 20

          Punjab FC celebrate after scoring against Bengaluru FC. Baranidharan M / Focus Sports / ISL
          • ESPN staffApr 20, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 20, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • ISL: Punjab FC take on Inter Kashi at 7:30pm

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Robson powers Mohun Bagan past NorthEast and to top of the ISL table

          • Football: Real Kashmir stun Sreenidi Deccan 2-0 to keep survival hopes alive

          • Football: Rajasthan United stage comeback to defeat Dempo SC