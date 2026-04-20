Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Stellenbosch FC - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Mamelodi Sundowns will host Stellenbosch on Wednesday, buoyed by their CAF Champions League heroics, as they seek to return to the top of the Betway Premiership.

A Brayan León strike sealed a 1-0 win over Espérance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to book Sundowns' place in the CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR. The Colombian forward had also scored the only goal of the away leg for Masandawana, who beat Espérance 2-0 on aggregate.

Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 3-0 on Wednesday to leapfrog the Brazilians at the top of the Premiership table. However, Sundowns are only two points behind with two games in hand. Pirates have five games left to go in their Premiership season, while Sundowns have seven.

A win over Stellies would automatically send Sundowns top of the pile with some breathing space in the form of a game in hand. Pirates have a difficult Soweto derby clash with Kaizer ahead on Sunday.

Sundowns are also still to play Chiefs on May 6, but if Pirates falter before they do in the final stretch of the season, then there will be very little room for Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges to plot a comeback.

Miguel Cardoso's team selection may have come under criticism in the early stages of the season, but his management of player minutes in the last two months has been masterful.

In the second leg against Espérance, Khulumani Ndamane stepped up to the challenge at centre-back in the absence of the suspended Grant Kekana.

Divine Lunga had a superb game at left-back despite rarely starting this season. In the striker position, León and Iqraam Rayners have seemingly spurred each other on to new heights - with the former particularly effective in the CAF Champions League and the latter second in the top scorers' list in the league despite being in and out of the team.

Cardoso now has to decide how to manage his troops with seven league games and a two-legged Champions League final ahead packed into around five weeks. Against Stellenbosch, he will face a side capable of hurting Sundowns if they take their foot off the pedal.

Gavin Hunt's men head into the game buoyed by Friday's 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United. A win would draw them level on points with Golden Arrows in the race for eighth place and an MTN8 spot.

Brayan Leon keeps a close eye on the ball in Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Esperance de Tunis in the CAF Champions League semifinals. Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Wednesday, April 22 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Monnapule Saleng returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg against Espérance after a four-game spell on the sidelines. Sundowns were also recently boosted by the return of Thapelo Morena, who made a huge impact in the first leg with an assist for León's goal in that game.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Divine Lunga | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Arthur Sales

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Olisa Ndah | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Genino Palace | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Chumani Butsaka | AM Devin Titus | RW Thapelo Mokobodi

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last 5 Premiership games against Stellenbosch despite being eliminated by them in the 2023 Nedbank Cup and 2024 MTN8.

The last time Stellenbosch scored against Sundowns in the Premiership was on September 27, 2023. The goal came from Devin Titus, but Sundowns still won 3-1 and won their subsequent 4 Premiership games against Stellies with clean sheets.