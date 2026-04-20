South Africa superfan Mama Joy says she's going to the FIFA World Cup, has new sponsor to go cheer on Bafana

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South African celebrity superfan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke announced on Wednesday that she had secured her ticket to the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada as an ambassador for sports, fitness and lifestyle brand abOVEnormal.

Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie had previously claimed that the department had paid for at least two trips for Chauke and had spent close to R700,000 for her to attend the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

McKenzie had drawn her ire on X for refusing to fund her trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup (June 11 - July 19). However, City Press reported on Wednesday that she had secured funds to attend the tournament through abOVEnormal.

Chauke told City Press: "I am going to the World Cup. I am excited and over the moon about this opportunity, and to me, it is further proof that you cannot keep a good person down. When God says yes, no-one can say no.

Chauke alluded to the goal of abOVEnormal founder Masingita Masunga - who was born with cerebral palsy - to fight for equality and inclusion.

She said: "I didn't think twice when I received the call to join them as an ambassador. I know they stand for a good cause, and I hope my involvement will open more doors for them to fulfil their dreams of helping others."

Masunga was alongside Chauke and former Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu in the original announcement video, with subsequent tweets suggesting abOVEnormal and Chauke have proceeded with their fundraising roadshow in Limpopo.

It is not completely clear whether Chauke's funding for a World Cup journey could be dependent on the success of the roadshow.

Masunga told City Press ahead of its start in Limpopo: "We have also lined up fundraising activities to get as many people as possible to contribute towards this cause."

'Mama Joy' has historically been viewed as a symbol of national pride and has been ubiquitous at sporting events. She has only become a more controversial figure in recent years amid discussions around the source of her funding and her poor performance in a Bafana Bafana quiz by former South African Premiership footballer Michael Morton.

The endorsement by abOVEnormal is an indicator that regardless of anyone's opinion of her, Chauke remains a figure who can capture the attention of her nation, making her one of the most marketable superfans in Africa.