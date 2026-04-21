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          Chennaiyin FC host Mohammedan Sporting Club in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 21

          Chennaiyin FC. ISL
          • ESPN staffApr 21, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 21, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • ISL: Chennaiyin FC host Mohammedan Sporting Club at 7:30 pm.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Punjab FC secure big win over Inter Kashi

          • Hockey: Manpreet Singh back as Hockey India names 36-member national camp

          • Wrestling: Decide by May 4 on posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Olympian Khashaba Jadhav: HC to Centre