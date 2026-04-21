Chennaiyin FC host Mohammedan Sporting Club in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 21

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 21, 2026.
What's on today?
ISL: Chennaiyin FC host Mohammedan Sporting Club at 7:30 pm.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Punjab FC secure big win over Inter Kashi
Hockey: Manpreet Singh back as Hockey India names 36-member national camp
Wrestling: Decide by May 4 on posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Olympian Khashaba Jadhav: HC to Centre