Rory McIlroy, Lando Norris claim honours at Laureus Sports Awards

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Rory McIlroy (L) and Lando Norris received honours at the Laureus Awards. Getty

Rory McIlroy and Lando Norris were honoured for stellar 2025 seasons at Monday's Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

McIlroy was not present for the ceremony in Spain, but claimed Comeback of the Year for his eagerly-awaited triumph in the Masters at Augusta last April.

Victory in a playoff over Justin Rose helped the Northern Irishman become only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam, 11 years after he moved one major away from the feat in 2014.

During a pre-recorded speech, McIlroy said: "I've had my fair share of near-misses at the Masters over the years and those moments are tough at the time, but they're also the ones that push you on, make you work harder and remind you not to give up.

"Thankfully it all came together for me in Augusta last year. I said when I was eight years old I wanted to win all the majors and to finally achieve that was an incredible feeling."

Norris also earned recognition for his maiden Formula One title after a titanic battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

After being presented with the gong by six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, in a pre-recorded video, the British driver said: "A very special award won and it means a lot to not just me but everyone I have been working with.

"Not many people in life get to achieve their dream, but I was the lucky guy that managed to do exactly that, so a big thanks to everyone at McLaren, my mum and dad of course, my whole family and everyone that's been on the journey with me. It's been incredible.

"A beautiful trophy. I will put it next to my World Championship trophy!"

Alcaraz, who claimed grand slam success at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2025, received the award with a protective cast on his right wrist.

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned World Sportsman of the Year, but then cast doubt over whether he would be able to defend his French Open crown next month.

The Spaniard, who pulled out of this week's Madrid Open amid further assessment on a wrist injury, said at a press conference: "I have a long career ahead of me. Forcing for Roland Garros could penalise me enormously in the future.

"We'll see what the tests show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush," the Spaniard said in a press conference.

Alcaraz is the fourth male tennis player to win Sportsman of the Year and women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka later claimed Sportswoman of the Year.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Spain scooped the inaugural Young Sportsperson of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain were named Team of the Year ahead of the Lionesses and Europe's Ryder Cup heroes.

American snowboarder Chloe Kim was named Action Sportsperson of the Year and Nadia Comaneci received a Lifetime Achievement Award 50 years on from the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history.

Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Gabriel Araujo won Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.