Shooting Jr. World Cup continues; Asian Beach Games begin: Indian Sports LIVE, April 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 22, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.
Asian Beach Games begins in Sanya, China.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan SC played out a dull, goalless draw.
Shooting: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m air pistol at Jr. World Cup
Rugby: Haryana crowned champions at Senior National Rugby 7s Championship
Football: India men's U17 team loses 1-5 to UAE in second football friendly
Asian Games: Sony bags Asiad broadcast rights