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          Shooting Jr. World Cup continues; Asian Beach Games begin: Indian Sports LIVE, April 22

          Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 22, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 22, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.

          • Asian Beach Games begins in Sanya, China.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan SC played out a dull, goalless draw.

          • Shooting: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m air pistol at Jr. World Cup

          • Rugby: Haryana crowned champions at Senior National Rugby 7s Championship

          • Football: India men's U17 team loses 1-5 to UAE in second football friendly

          • Asian Games: Sony bags Asiad broadcast rights