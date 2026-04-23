Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC in ISL; Shooting Jr. World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, April 23

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 23, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: The Kerala Blasters host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM].
Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.
Asian Beach Games continue in Sanya, China.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: India won three silvers and a bronze on day 2 of the Jr. World Cup
Volleyball: International body FIVB revokes recognition of Volleyball Federation of India
Football: India were drawn with Bangladesh, Maldives in the SAFF Women's Championship.