Orlando Pirates vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, how to watch Soweto Derby, team news

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JOHANNESBURG -- Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday in a Soweto Derby with far more than pride on the line - particularly for the men in black and white.

The Buccaneers sit top of the Betway Premiership, one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Sundowns will visit Richards Bay immediately after the derby.

Sundowns, who have won the last eight Premiership titles, secured a second successive CAF Champions League final over the weekend only to draw 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld in the Premiership on Wednesday.

If ever there were a perfect moment for Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges to seize back momentum in the title race, Sunday would be the day. It is doubtful Pirates will get too many more chances to capitalise on dropped points from Sundowns.

In fairness, Sundowns were unlucky not to pick up all three points at Loftus Versfeld. A tight and probably incorrect offside call denied Tashreeq Matthews a goal which would have put the Brazilians beyond reach.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso was left fuming at several 50-50 decisions which went against his side, but that was the one which could have changed the complexion of the game.

Pirates will not be concerned in the slightest how opportunities to snap Sundowns' domestic dominance arise as long as they are grabbed when they arrive.

The Buccaneers picked up a resounding 3-0 win the last time they faced Kaizer Chiefs on Feb. 28. Since then, there have been moments when they looked like the same dominant side from that day and others when they were at sea.

They dispatched TS Galaxy 6-0, Golden Arrows 5-0 and AmaZulu 3-0 in their most notable wins, but dropped unnecessary points in draws against Siwelele and Richards Bay.

Chiefs have slowly been building momentum themselves, but this derby will arguably be the sternest test since that dismal defeat on the last day of February of exactly how far the Glamour Boys - who sit a distant third in the Premiership - have come.

The Orlando Pirates media team doing the most ahead of the Soweto Derby. Orlando Pirates/Instagram - @orlandopirates

Key details

Date: Sunday, April 26 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match will be aired live on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

A major focal point ahead of Sunday is the striker position for Orlando Pirates. In recent months, Yanela Mbuthuma has clinched a starting berth ahead of Evidence Makgopa, with Tshegofatso Mabasa sent on loan to Stellenbosch - for whom he scored the equaliser against Sundowns on Wednesday.

More recently, Boitumelo Radiopane was elevated to the bench ahead of Bafana Bafana striker Makgopa, playing 22 minutes against AmaZulu. Mbuthuma, meanwhile, retained his starting berth.

"It was a decision from the technical staff," said Ouaddou. "He [Radiopane] was working for a long time, trying to come back. If you remember just before the break, he played in the Carling All-Star game and scored.

"He's been giving his best in training and we thought with the staff, it was the moment to give him some time.

"And we managed to do that in terms of game-time. It's important for our strikers to be competitive in terms of the game-time.

"We thought for Evidence, he needs a full 90 minutes in terms of competitiveness. We brought [Radiopane on - I think it gives him confidence.

"It means a lot for him also to see that the technical team is looking at him."

While Ouaddou may now say that Makgopa needs a full 90 minutes, he had a major impact in the last Soweto Derby off the bench - scoring the third and final goal in the 79th minute after replacing Mbuthuma in the 69th.

The Soweto Derby isn't for the faint of heart, and the physicality, shown here by Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Kaizer Chiefs' Reeve Frosler, will be on full display. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Given Msimango | CB Aden McCarthy | RB Reeve Frosler

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Wandile Duba | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Makabi Glody Lilepo

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have won 5 and drawn 1 of their last 6 games, with Polokwane City holding them to a 0-0 draw on Saturday to snap their winning streak.

Orlando Pirates have won the last 5 Premiership Soweto Derbies, although Chiefs beat them in last season's Nedbank Cup final.