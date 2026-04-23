Nigeria coach Eric Chelle will 'comb Europe' for talent, chasing Michael Kayode

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Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is looking towards Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and Brentford defender Michael Kayode to headline a new group of players who could make their Super Eagles senior debuts at the 2026 Unity Cup in London next month.

Chelle seems determined to add more depth to the squad, as he builds towards qualification for the 2027 AFCON, in the wake of missing out on the FIFA World Cup in two months' time.

"The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players," Chelle told the media. "I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature."

Those players include Wrexham's Okonkwo, whose switch of allegiance from England to Nigeria was confirmed by FIFA earlier this month, making the 24-year-old immediately eligible for the Super Eagles.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo had previously represented England at youth levels from under-15 through under-18. He came through the Arsenal academy and had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz before joining Wrexham, initially on loan in 2023, with the move later made permanent.

This season, he has made 42 appearances in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 Championship matches.

Okonkwo will add to Nigeria's goalkeeping depth chart alongside Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye. Nwabali has been without a club since January after departing Chippa United by mutual consent, and has not been involved with the Super Eagles as a result.

The situation surrounding Kayode is more fluid. The 21-year-old Brentford right-back, born in Borgomanero, Italy, to Nigerian parents, has represented Italy at U18, U19 and U21 levels and had openly stated that playing for Italy remains his "primary ambition."

Michael Kayode, still only 21 and born in Italy to Nigerian parents, is still eligible for the Super Eagles as he has not secured a senior cap for Italy. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Despite that preference, Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso's decision not to include Kayode in his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs has moved the defender closer to a potential switch, according to reports. Kayode had expected to be included in the Italian squad for the two-legged playoff games against Northern Ireland.

Sources say NFF officials are arranging a face-to-face meeting with Kayode, having secured the backing of head coach Chelle, to outline a clear route into the Super Eagles squad.

However, Kayode's agent is reportedly opposed to his client committing to Nigeria, preferring that he continues developing with Italy. The agent is said to be confident that Italy's interim coach Silvio Baldini, who has worked with Kayode at U21 level, will hand him a senior call-up in May. Chelle has a meeting scheduled with the 21-year-old in London next month during the tournament.

Chelle has previously used the Unity Cup, scheduled this year for May 26-30 at The Valley in south-east London, as a proving ground for new and fringe players.

Defender Benjamin Fredrick was unexpectedly handed his debut at last year's tournament, and has gone on to become a key member of the defensive unit, before he was ruled out with injury.

Forward Tolu Arokodare also enjoyed significant minutes at the tournament, moving himself front of the striking line behind Victor Osimhen before he was dislodged by another new entrant Akor Adams.

Also potentially available for selection for the Unity Cup could be Udinese defender Kingsley Ehizibue, who represented the Netherlands at under-21 level before later choosing to represent Nigeria. Ehizibue was called up for an Afcon 2021 qualifier, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

Millwall continue to relish the fine form of Femi Azeez. George Wood/Getty Images

Everton's Tim Iroegbunam is another on Chelle's radar. Born in England, the central midfielder represented the Three Lions at youth level, and was part of 2022 UEFA U19 Championship-winning squad.

Millwall winger Femi Azeez has also been closely monitored by Chelle, and is said to be motivated to represent Nigeria.

Europe-based players of Nigerian descent will not be alone. Players from the Nigeria domestic league will also be given their opportunity, according to Chelle.

"Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season," said the coach.

This decision will address some of the criticism that the coach has received, including from his immediate boss at the NFF, Technical Director Austin Eguavoen, who expressed his disappointment at the lack of an NPFL player in Nigeria's AFCON squad.

"Some players in the team may not even get a minute of action, so why couldn't we include a few players from the local league?" Eguavoen said. "At least three or four would have been better. The players are not bad, and just because we didn't do well at CHAN doesn't mean we should throw the baby out with the bathwater."

The former international suggested that staying in Nigeria and watching league games would be beneficial for the coach and the team: "If he stays in the country more often, he will have better opportunities to visit venues and watch players.

"We can only advise him. We cannot force players on him."

Despite Eguavoen's encouragement, and Chelle's commitment to watching NPFL games before the season concludes, there has been no confirmed sighting of the coach at any league venue as of late April, with five rounds of fixtures remaining.

However, Chelle is no stranger to introducing new players to the team. Since taking the reins in January of 2025, the Malian has handed senior debuts to 17 players, including the likes of Olakunle Olusegun, Benjamin Fredrick, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ryan Alebiosu and Igoh Ogbu.

That will not be the case for the two friendlies in June, when the Super Eagles play Poland and Portugal. Chelle says those games will be for his first team.

"For the big warm-up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first-team players," Chelle said. "These are games that can push us up in the global ranking if we win them.

The Unity Cup rebuild would put some pressure on those regulars to raise their game, as a Super Eagles team official told ESPN that form and availability, not reputation, drive Chelle's selections.

"Take the Stanley Nwabali situation," the official said. "Some other coaches would have still called Nwabali for the last friendly matches even though he is clubless. But Chelle did not do that.

"And when Benjamin Fredrick proved himself at the Unity Cup, he became a first team player ahead of established older players."